Unsold Player in IPL 2022: Full List of Unsold Players So Far in IPL Auction 2022

While Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar hit the jackpot on day one of the two day auction, some IPL stalwarts like Raina, Miller, Smith remained unsold when their names were drawn out for the bidding process.

Apart from the trio, capped players like Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Matthew Wade, Wriddhman Saha, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran also had no takers.

In total 23 players, including 8 uncapped players and 1 associate player, remained unsold during the first day of the auction. However, the passed on players may be brought back during the express auction process at the end of day two of the auction.

Here is the full list of unsold players so far in IPL 2022 Auction:

Player Name Country C/U/Associate Base Price in INR David Miller South Africa Capped 1 Crore Suresh Raina India Capped 2 Crore Steve Smith Australia Capped 2 Crore Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Capped 2 Crore Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan Capped 1 Crore Sam Billings England Capped 2 Crore Wriddhiman Saha India Capped 1 Crore Matthew Wade Australia Capped 2 Crore Umesh Yadav India Capped 2 Crore Amit Mishra India Capped 1.50 Crore Adil Rashid England Capped 2 Crore Imran Tahir South Africa Capped 2 Crore Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan Capped 2 Crore Adam Zampa Australia Capped 2 Crore C. Hari Nishaanth India Uncapped 20 Lakh Rajat Patidar India Uncapped 20 Lakh Anmolpreet Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Mohammed Azharuddeen India Uncapped 20 Lakh N. Jagadeesan India Uncapped 20 Lakh Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20 Lakh Vishnu Vinod India Uncapped 20 Lakh M Siddharth India Uncapped 20 Lakh Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal Associate 40 Lakh