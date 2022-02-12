Unsold Player in IPL 2022: Full List of Unsold Players So Far in IPL Auction 2022

Bengaluru, February 12: Suresh Raina, Steve Smith and David Miller were among the uncapped buys at the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction, held in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).
While Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar hit the jackpot on day one of the two day auction, some IPL stalwarts like Raina, Miller, Smith remained unsold when their names were drawn out for the bidding process.
Apart from the trio, capped players like Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Matthew Wade, Wriddhman Saha, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran also had no takers.
In total 23 players, including 8 uncapped players and 1 associate player, remained unsold during the first day of the auction. However, the passed on players may be brought back during the express auction process at the end of day two of the auction.
Here is the full list of unsold players so far in IPL 2022 Auction:
|Player Name
|Country
|C/U/Associate
|Base Price in INR
|David Miller
|South Africa
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Suresh Raina
|India
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Sam Billings
|England
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Wriddhiman Saha
|India
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Amit Mishra
|India
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Adil Rashid
|England
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Imran Tahir
|South Africa
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Mujeeb Zadran
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|Capped
|2 Crore
|C. Hari Nishaanth
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|M Siddharth
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Nepal
|Associate
|40 Lakh
