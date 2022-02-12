Cricket
Unsold Player in IPL 2022: Full List of Unsold Players So Far in IPL Auction 2022

Bengaluru, February 12: Suresh Raina, Steve Smith and David Miller were among the uncapped buys at the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction, held in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

While Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar hit the jackpot on day one of the two day auction, some IPL stalwarts like Raina, Miller, Smith remained unsold when their names were drawn out for the bidding process.

Apart from the trio, capped players like Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Matthew Wade, Wriddhman Saha, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran also had no takers.

In total 23 players, including 8 uncapped players and 1 associate player, remained unsold during the first day of the auction. However, the passed on players may be brought back during the express auction process at the end of day two of the auction.

Here is the full list of unsold players so far in IPL 2022 Auction:

Player Name Country C/U/Associate Base Price in INR
David Miller South Africa Capped 1 Crore
Suresh Raina India Capped 2 Crore
Steve Smith Australia Capped 2 Crore
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Capped 2 Crore
Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan Capped 1 Crore
Sam Billings England Capped 2 Crore
Wriddhiman Saha India Capped 1 Crore
Matthew Wade Australia Capped 2 Crore
Umesh Yadav India Capped 2 Crore
Amit Mishra India Capped 1.50 Crore
Adil Rashid England Capped 2 Crore
Imran Tahir South Africa Capped 2 Crore
Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan Capped 2 Crore
Adam Zampa Australia Capped 2 Crore
C. Hari Nishaanth India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Rajat Patidar India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Anmolpreet Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Mohammed Azharuddeen India Uncapped 20 Lakh
N. Jagadeesan India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Vishnu Vinod India Uncapped 20 Lakh
M Siddharth India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal Associate 40 Lakh
Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 21:44 [IST]
