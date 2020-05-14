Cricket
Vincy T10 Premier League: Schedule, Timing, Live streaming, teams and players details,

Vincy Premier League will be the first cricket tournament getting hosted by a Full Member since March
Vincy Premier League will be the first cricket tournament getting hosted by a Full Member since March

Bengaluru, May 14: Finally, here's some good news for sports lovers and cricket buffs in particular. The Vincy Premier League (VPL 2020), a franchise-model T10 league, is all set to begin from May 22 at St Vincent and Grenadines, a Caribbean island. This will be the first competitive cricket tournament since March that will feature international players.

All the cricketing activities have been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the inaugural season of the tournament that will see six team vying for the top honour and will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent.

Vanuatu, a Pacific island, became the first nation to host a cricket tournament but this will be the first time since March a Full Member of ICC hosting a cricket match and that too including several international players, mainly from the West Indies. This will also be the first tournament that will not allow the use of saliva to shine the ball, the raging debate of recent days after the Coronavirus outbreak. However, there will be no restrictions on fans as they will be allowed inside the stadium maintaining the health protocols.

The VPL will have 30 matches and 72 players have been drafted in by six teams through a draft held on May 11. There were some familiar names like fast bowler Kesrick Williams, opening batsman Sunil Ambris and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. The tournament, which will be streamed live, will run from May 22 to 30 and will start at 6 PM IST and will end at 11.30 PM IST. It's 8.30 AM EST at St Vincent and the organisers said they were adopting this rather unusual time for the VPL keeping the Indian audience in mind. Dream11 is the main partner of the event and they have a wide base in India.

1. Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee player); Nixon Mclean (coach).

2. Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee player); Ian Allen(coach),

3. Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee player); Olanzo Jackson (coach).

4. La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (Marquee player); Irvin Warrican (coach).

5. Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (Marquee player); Bertram Stapleton (coach).

6. Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy (Marquee player); Kenroy Martin (coach).

The last competitive cricket match with international stars was played on March 15 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020. The tournament was called off after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
