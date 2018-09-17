Cricket

Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu nominated for Khel Ratna

By
Virat Kohli has been nominated for this year's Khel Ratna award

New Delhi, September 17: India captain Virat Kohli and world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu were on Monday (September 17) jointly recommended for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the country's highest sporting honour.

The 29-year-old Kohli became second-time lucky after failing to get the selection committee's nod in 2016, revealed a source in the awards selection committee.

Kohli currently leads the ICC Test rankings for batsmen and has been in phenomenal form.

If approved by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kohli will become the third cricketer to get the Khel Ratna after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1997) and the double World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007).

Lifter Mirabai Chanu has been recommended to receive the Khel Ratna award

Chanu was recommended for the prestigious award following her gold medal in 48kg category at the World Championships last year.

She also bagged the yellow metal in this year's Commonwealth Games but didn't compete at the Asian Games due to injury.

A source in the committee told PTI that shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's name was also been discussed before settling on above mentioned duo.

