Maximum! West Indies break record for number of sixes in an ODI innings

Gayle launched 12 of the maximums in Barbados as they went past the previous best set by New Zealand against the Windies in January 2014.

Darren Bravo struck four of his own before Ashley Nurse slapped Adil Rashid for two in four balls in the 48th over.

It was Devendra Bishoo who levelled the record, before Nurse sent Rashid over the long-on boundary off the last ball to give the Windies a 23rd maximum.

Gayle's heroics had already seen him set a personal record, the opener moving past Shahid Afridi with the most sixes in international cricket.

It has been slow going for him at Kensington Oval, but Chris Gayle finally breaks the shackles to break a tie with Shahid Afridi in the most-maximums chart Full list: https://t.co/JitNFjUObP pic.twitter.com/tI2FfOrkth — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 20, 2019