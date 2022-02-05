AFCON 2021 Final: Senegal vs Egypt; Preview, Time in India, Head-to-Head

Bengaluru, February 5: After almost a month of riveting action, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 has reached its business end with Senegal set to take on Egypt in a dream final at Cameroon's Olembe Stadium on Sunday (February 6) night.
In a thrilling sub-plot, the final will see Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Cameroon's Sadio Mane face off against each other.
African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021: Full schedule, timing in IST, venues, teams, groups and telecast details
Mohamed Abou Gabal did the star turn for Egypt as they reached the AFCON 2021 final at the expense of hosts Cameroon with a 3-1 success on penalties.
After 120 minutes of scoreless action at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde (Cameroon), goalkeeper Abou Gabal saved spot-kicks from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki before Clinton N'Jie completely missed the target.
AFCON 2021: Egypt shoots out Cameroon, sets up dream final with Senegal
In the final, the Pharaohs will be without coach Carlos Queiroz as the Portuguese taskmaster will not be in the dugout after being sent off for two displays of dissent towards the end of normal time.
Earlier, Senegal reached a second consecutive AFCON final as goals from Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mane secured a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso in the first semifinals.
AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane takes Senegal into final
Aliou Cisse's side were denied a first AFCON title by Algeria back in 2019, but they will have another chance to get their hands on the trophy against Egypt in Sunday's decider after edging their semifinal.
It may be recalled that after a year's delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 33rd edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)-sanctioned AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament was being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium. Game on! Bring it on!
Match: Senegal vs Egypt
Date: February 6, 8pm local time (12.30am IST, Monday, Feb 7)
Venue: Olembe Stadium
Head-to-Head: Played 12, Egypt won 6, Senegal won 4, draw 2
Where to watch: There is no live telecast or live streaming of AFCON 2021 in India. You can follow all the results, updates, match reports and analysis on myKhel.com.