Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC Asian Cup: Australia learned from shock defeat to Jordan, says Arnold

By
Australia
After having breathed life back to their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a win over Palestine, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes the team has learned from their defeat to Jordan.

Dubai, January 12: Graham Arnold believes that Australia's 3-0 victory over Palestine is evidence that the defending AFC Asian Cup champions have learned from their defeat to Jordan.

Australia slumped to a shock 0-1 loss to Jordan in their opening Group B match, but breathed life back into their campaign with a comfortable victory in Dubai on Friday.

Jamie Maclaren's first international goal got things started, with Awer Mabil adding a second before Apostolos Giannou rounded off the win late on.

And Arnold, who has previously refuted suggestions that he had been arrogant heading into Australia's opening game, insisted that his side's hard work behind the scenes paid off.

"Palestine pretty much tried to play the same game plan as Jordan did," Arnold told reporters.

"We obviously haven't been that long together – the players didn't have a long camp like some of the other countries, so it's taken a bit of time to get things going.

"But as I said after the Jordan game, when you lose you learn. And we learned a lot from that day.

"We went onto the training pitch, we worked hard to fix that issue if the teams play quite defensive."

Australia's fate now sits in their own hands, with a draw against Syria in their final Group B outing enough to secure passage through to the knockout stages, but Arnold is confident that his side will go from strength to strength having got their first points on the board.

“Now it's all about the Syria game. We'll get back on the training field, and recover well," Arnold added.

"We'll go into the Syria game with all guns blazing and expecting to win.

"We'll get better and better as we go. There's been a lot of changes in the team, a lot of changes in the staff, so we're a new team, and will still grow."

(With OPTA inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 99/3 (24.5 vs AUS 288/5
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue