Champions League draw: It's Messi vs Ronaldo as PSG face Manchester United

Bengaluru, December 13: It's Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League as Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Manchester United in the round-of-16 in UEFA's premier club competition.
The last time Ronaldo and Messi faced each other in the Champions League was in the group stage last season with the Portugal international scoring twice as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.
Ronaldo is seeking to win his sixth UEFA Champions League trophy and his second at Old Trafford while Messi has won the competition four times, all with the Catalan giants.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND-OF-16 DRAW
The tricky draw for the Red Devils contrasts with the ties for the three other Premier League clubs, all of whom will be feeling somewhat fortunate.
Defenfing champions Chelsea, who managed to finish only second in their group, avoided a marquee name on paper. They were drawn against French club Lille, while Manchester City, who finished runners-up last season, are set to take on Spanish club Villarreal.
The fourth Premier League club and former champions -- Liverpool -- will battle it out with RB Salzburg.
There was early confusion as the UEFA officials wrongly drew Manchester United as an opponent for Villareal, which was not allowed because they were in the same group.
As per the rules, no side can face another team from the same national association. Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage, either.
United's ball should not have been placed in the bowl of eligible teams on that occasion.
THE CL ROUND-OF-16 DRAW
Benfica (POR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
Villareal (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) vs Bayern Munich (GER)
RB Salzburg (AUT) vs Liverpool (ENG)
Inter Milan (ITA) vs AFC Ajaz (NED)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)
Chelsea (ENG) vs Lille (FRA)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Manchester United (ENG)
The first legs of the Round-of-16 are scheduled to be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, with the return legs on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.
From this season, the so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away.
If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.
The rule, which had been in place since 1965, was used to determine a winner when teams were level on aggregate after a two-legged match. The team that had scored more goals as the away side were awarded the victory. But from now, this will be replaced by extra time and penalties.
UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day for this season, scheduled for March 18.
The final will take place on Saturday, May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
(With inputs from Agencies)