Champions League Winners List: Full List of UCL Winners & Runners Up Season Wise

By
Real Madrid are the record Champions League winners
Real Madrid are the record Champions League winners

The UEFA Champions League (UCL), formerly known as European Cup, is the top tier club competition with teams from across the European continent battling to be crowned champions of Europe.

The tournament founded in 1955-56 season as European Cup, started with 16 teams competing and was later named Champions League in 1992-93 season with the number of teams increasing over the years.

UCL kicks off with three qualifying rounds early in the summer and then a play-off to finalize the 32 teams for the group stage, which involves 4 teams of 8 groups determined by a draw.

The group stage each club playing everyone else of their respective groups, home and away. The top two sides in each group move on to the round of 16, which is the start of the knockout phase, while the third-placed team of each group drop into the second tier competition - Europa League.

In UCL, the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals are played over two legs, home and away with two teams that have come through the knockout rounds battling for the trophy at a venue, decided in advance by UEFA.

As it stands, the UEFA Champions league has been held for 67 seasons with 16 of the 67 finals heading into extra time and beyond after the match ending in a draw in regulation time. Only once, the final was decided via a replay, while a penalty shoot out has decided the champion 11 times.

La Liga side Real Madrid, who won the first ever title, is the most successful side in the competition, having won the Champions League a record 13 times.

Milan is the next best club with 7 title wins followed by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who have won the UCL 6 times so far. Barcelona has won the UCL 5 times, while Ajax has won the title four times.

Manchester United and Inter have won the coveted title 3 times. Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Porto have all won twice.

Meanwhile, the likes of Red Star Belgrade, Celtic, Hamburger SV, Steaua Bucuresti, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa and PSV Eindhoven have all won the UCL one time each.

Liverpool has lifted the title 6 times

As for final appearances, Real Madrid once again top the list with 16 final appearances followed by Milan and Bayern Munich, who have played 11 finals each. However, it is Juventus that own the most runners up finishes with 7 in 9 final appearances.

Here is the full list of Champions League winners and runners up from 1955-56 to 2020-21:

Season Winners Score Runners Up Final Venue
1955–56 Real Madrid 4-3 Reims Parc des Princes, Paris, France
1956–57 Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
1957–58 Real Madrid 3-2 AET Milan Heysel Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
1958–59 Real Madrid 2-0 Reims Neckarstadion, Stuttgart, West Germany
1959–60 Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
1960–61 Benfica 3-2 Barcelona Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland
1961–62 Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid Olympisch Stadion, Amsterdam, Netherlands
1962–63 Milan 2-1 Benfica Wembley Stadium, London, England
1963–64 Inter Milan 3-1 Real Madrid Praterstadion, Vienna, Austria
1964–65 Inter Milan 1-0 Benfica San Siro, Milan, Italy
1965–66 Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan Heysel Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
1966–67 Celtic 2-1 Inter Milan Estadio Nacional, Lisbon, Portugal
1967–68 Manchester United 4-1 AET Benfica Wembley Stadium, London, England
1968–69 Milan 4-1 Ajax Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
1969–70 Feyenoord 2-1 AET Celtic San Siro, Milan, Italy
1970–71 Ajax 2-0 Panathinaikos Wembley Stadium, London, England
1971–72 Ajax 2-0 Inter Milan De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands
1972–73 Ajax 1-0 Juventus Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, SFR Yugoslavia
1973–74 Bayern Munich 1-1 Atletico Madrid Heysel Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
4-0 Replay
1974–75 Bayern Munich 2-0 Leeds United Parc des Princes, Paris, France
1975–76 Bayern Munich 1-0 Saint-Etienne Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
1976–77 Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Moenchengladbach Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
1977–78 Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge Wembley Stadium, London, England
1978–79 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Malmo FF Olympiastadion, Munich, West Germany
1979–80 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburger SV Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
1980–81 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid Parc des Princes, Paris, France
1981–82 Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands
1982–83 Hamburger SV 1-0 Juventus Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece
1983–84 Liverpool 1-1 AET (4-2 Pens) Roma Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
1984–85 Juventus 1-0 Liverpool Heysel Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
1985–86 Steaua Bucuresti 0-0 AET (2-0 Pens) Barcelona Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain
1986–87 Porto 2-1 Bayern Munich Praterstadion, Vienna, Austria
1987–88 PSV Eindhoven 0-0 AET (6-5 Pens) Benfica Neckarstadion, Stuttgart, West Germany
1988–89 Milan 4-0 Steaua Bucuresti Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
1989–90 Milan 1-0 Benfica Praterstadion, Vienna, Austria
1990–91 Red Star Belgrade 0-0 AET (5-3 Pens) Marseille Stadio San Nicola, Bari, Italy
1991–92 Barcelona 1-0 AET Sampdoria Wembley Stadium, London, England
1992–93 Marseille 1-0 Milan Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
1993–94 Milan 4-0 Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece
1994–95 Ajax 1-0 Milan Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria
1995–96 Juventus 1-1 AET (4-2 Pens) Ajax Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
1996–97 Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
1997–98 Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
1998–99 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
1999–2000 Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
2000–01 Bayern Munich 1-1 AET (5-4 Pens) Valencia San Siro, Milan, Italy
2001–02 Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
2002–03 Milan 0-0 AET (3-2 Pens) Juventus Old Trafford, Manchester, England
2003–04 Porto 3-0 Monaco Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
2004–05 Liverpool 3-3 AET (3-2 Pens) Milan Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey
2005–06 Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
2006–07 Milan 2-1 Liverpool Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece
2007–08 Manchester United 1-1 AET (6-5 Pens) Chelsea Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia
2008–09 Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
2009–10 Inter Milan 2-0 Bayern Munich Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
2010–11 Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium, London, England
2011–12 Chelsea 1-1 AET (4-3 Pens) Bayern Munich Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
2012–13 Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Wembley Stadium, London, England
2013–14 Real Madrid 4-1 AET Atletico Madrid Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
2014–15 Barcelona 3-1 Juventus Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany
2015–16 Real Madrid 1-1 AET (5-3 Pens) Atletico Madrid San Siro, Milan, Italy
2016–17 Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
2017–18 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kyiv, Ukraine
2018–19 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain
2019–20 Bayern Munich 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
2020–21 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal
Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 19:04 [IST]
