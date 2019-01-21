Chelsea register interest in former Liverpool star Coutinho

Bengaluru, January 21: As soon as the reports of Philippe Coutinho being unhappy at Barcelona came out, we have seen the Brazilian attract plenty of interest from all across Europe and that is hardly a surprise considering the quality the player possesses.
The former Liverpool superstar has been a subject of interest from the Premier League as giants Chelsea and Manchester United have registered their interest in his services.
The Barcelona flop could make a sensational return to the Premier League, just one year after he departed in a big-money move from Liverpool which made him quite infamous.
Barcelona paid Liverpool a whopping £145million to bring Coutinho to Spain, but he has struggled to live up to the hype.
The Brazilian has failed to have the sort of impact he had at Liverpool and has been dumped to the bench by Ernesto Valverde.
Manchester United have been monitoring the situation carefully, but according to the latest reports, Chelsea have also asked the Catalan giants to keep them posted if they have any plans to offload the Brazilian playmaker.
Barcelona would make a big loss if they were to sell Coutinho at his current valuation, which is believed to be £100million.
Chelsea are looking to add quality to their squad and will hardly have any problem with the asking fee of Coutinho.
Barcelona are thought to be keen to offload the 26-year-old as soon as possible because they have one eye on Neymar.
They are keen to bring back the most expensive player in the world which would make Coutinho surplus to requirements and also they need him to be sold in order to raise funds.
The suggestions in Spain are that the club know they need to sell before they can afford to bring the PSG man back and a Coutinho sale would help raise that money.
In his first year at the Nou Camp, the Brazilian has made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 and adding ten assists to his name but he has not proven his price tag and has spent a lot of time warming the bench.