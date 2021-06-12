Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland match suspended as Eriksen collapses on the pitch

Bengaluru, June 12: The Group B tie of Euro 2020 between Denmark and Finland at Telia Parken stadium in Copenhagen was suspended due to a medical emergency after Denmark striker Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.
The match was into its 43rd minute with neither sides able to break the deadlock when the incident happened with the Inter Milan midfielder falling to the ground with no other player around him.
Eriksen's team-mates and referee Anthony Taylor called for immediate help from medical officials, who raced onto the pitch to treat the 29-year-old.
An official statement from Denmark FA allayed apprehensions about his health.
"Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet". #prayforEriksen,"
Official statement from Denmark. 🙏🏻🇩🇰— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021
“Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet”. #prayforEriksen
The players formed a protective barrier around Eriksen when the incident happened while efforts were made to resuscitate him.
Players from both teams were in notable distress on the field, as were supporters watching from the stands.
Taylor was seen consulting with both coaches, before the players were led from the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
UEFA later confirmed in a tweet the match had been suspended "due to a medical emergency".
The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
Medics from Danish team, who rushed on to the field performed CPR on the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as he was laying on the ground.
Medical treatment continued on the pitch for more than 15 minutes, before Eriksen was carried off on a stretcher.
Both teams then left the field and returned to their dressing rooms.
It is still not nown as to what caused Eriksen to collapse or his current condition.
The playmaker was Denmark's leading scorer in the qualifying tournament, netting five goals.
(With inputs from Agencies)