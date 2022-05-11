FA Cup Winners List: Champions and Runners Up from 1872 to 2021

Bengaluru, May 11: The FA Cup (Football Association Cup), the knock out football tournament, is held every season, with all 10 levels of English leagues clubs competing for the trophy.
Founded in 1871, the first ever FA Cup was won by Wanderers, who won trophy 5 times in the early years. While the vast majority of the FA Cup finals have been held in London at the Wembley Stadium, the summit clash has also been held across other venues including Cardiff, Wales.
Although it is held every season, during the two World War years, the FA Cup was not held. The FA Cup final was decided by a replay on a later date in case of a draw till 1999. This has happened 14 times when teams were not separated after regulation time.
Since 1999, the final is decided on the same day via a penalty shoot-out, which has happened only twice so far with Arsenal and Liverpool winning the trophies in 2005 and 2006.
So far the FA Cup has been contested 140 times and as it stands, Arsenal are the most successful club, having won the FA Cup a record 14 times in 21 final appearances followed by Manchester United, who have won it 12 times in 20 finals.
Chelsea and Tottenham are the next best clubs with 8 titles each, while Liverpool and Aston Villa have won it 7 times each. Newcastle United and Manchester City also have won the prestigious cup 6 times.
First time winners, Leicester City are the current holders of the tile, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup Final.
Here is a look at the FA Cup winners and runners up list from 1872 to 2021:
|Year
|Winner
|Runner Up
|Result
|2021
|Leicester City
|Chelsea
|1-0
|2020
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2-1
|2019
|Manchester City
|Watford
|6-0
|2018
|Chelsea
|Manchester
|1–0
|2017
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2–1
|2016
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|2–1 AET
|2015
|Arsenal
|Aston Villa
|4–0
|2014
|Arsenal
|Hull City
|3–2 AET
|2013
|Wigan Athletic
|Manchester City
|1–0
|2012
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|2–1
|2011
|Manchester City
|Stoke City
|1-0
|2010
|Chelsea
|Portsmouth
|1-0
|2009
|Chelsea
|Everton
|2-1
|2008
|Portsmouth
|Cardiff City
|1-0
|2007
|Chelsea
|Manchester United
|1-0
|2006
|Liverpool
|West Ham United
|3-3 AET (Pens 3-1)
|2005
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|0-0 AET (Pens 5-4)
|2004
|Manchester United
|Millwall
|3-0
|2003
|Arsenal
|Southampton
|1-0
|2002
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2-0
|2001
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|2-1
|2000
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|1-0
|1999
|Manchester United
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1998
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1997
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|2-0
|1996
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1995
|Everton
|Manchester United
|1-0
|1994
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|4-0
|1993
|Arsenal
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2-1 AET (Replay)
|1-1 AET
|1992
|Liverpool
|Sunderland
|2-0
|1991
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Nottingham Forest
|2-1 AET
|1990
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|1-0 (Replay)
|3-3 AET
|1989
|Liverpool
|Everton
|3-2 AET
|1988
|Wimbledon
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1987
|Coventry City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3-2 AET
|1986
|Liverpool
|Everton
|3-1
|1985
|Manchester United
|Everton
|1-0 AET
|1984
|Everton
|Watford
|2-0
|1983
|Manchester United
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|4-0 (Replay)
|2-2 AET
|1982
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Queens Park Rangers
|1-0 (Replay)
|1-1 AET
|1981
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester City
|3-2 (Replay)
|1-1 AET
|1980
|West Ham United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1979
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|3-2
|1978
|Ipswich Town
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1977
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|2-1
|1976
|Southampton
|Manchester United
|1-0
|1975
|West Ham United
|Fulham
|2-0
|1974
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|3-0
|1973
|Sunderland
|Leeds United
|1-0
|1972
|Leeds United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1971
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|2-1 AET
|1970
|Chelsea
|Leeds United
|2-1 (Replay)
|2-2 AET
|1969
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
|1-0
|1968
|West Bromwich Albion
|Everton
|1-0 AET
|1967
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|2-1
|1966
|Everton
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3-2
|1965
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|2-1 AET
|1964
|West Ham United
|Preston North End
|3-2
|1963
|Manchester United
|Leicester City
|3-1
|1962
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Burnley
|3-1
|1961
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Leicester City
|2-0
|1960
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Blackburn Rovers
|3-0
|1959
|Nottingham Forest
|Luton Town
|2-1
|1958
|Bolton Wanderers
|Manchester United
|2-0
|1957
|Aston Villa
|Manchester United
|2-1
|1956
|Manchester City
|Birmingham City
|3-1
|1955
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|3-1
|1954
|West Bromwich Albion
|Preston North End
|3-2
|1953
|Blackpool
|Bolton Wanderers
|4-3
|1952
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1951
|Newcastle United
|Blackpool
|2-0
|1950
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|2-0
|1949
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leicester City
|3-1
|1948
|Manchester United
|Blackpool
|4-2
|1947
|Charlton Athletic
|Burnley
|1-0 AET
|1946
|Derby County
|Charlton Athletic
|4-1 AET
|1939
|Portsmouth
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4-1
|1938
|Preston North End
|Huddersfield Town
|1-0 AET
|1937
|Sunderland
|Preston North End
|3-1
|1936
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|1-0
|1935
|Sheffield Wednesday
|West Bromwich Albion
|4-2
|1934
|Manchester City
|Portsmouth
|2-1
|1933
|Everton
|Manchester City
|3-0
|1932
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|2-1
|1931
|West Bromwich Albion
|Birmingham City
|2-1
|1930
|Arsenal
|Huddersfield Town
|2-0
|1929
|Bolton Wanderers
|Portsmouth
|2-0
|1928
|Blackburn Rovers
|Huddersfield Town
|3-1
|1927
|Cardiff City
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1926
|Bolton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|1-0
|1925
|Sheffield United
|Cardiff City
|1-0
|1924
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|2-0
|1923
|Bolton Wanderers
|West Ham United
|2-0
|1922
|Huddersfield Town
|Preston North End
|1-0
|1921
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1-0
|1920
|Aston Villa
|Huddersfield Town
|1-0 AET
|1915
|Sheffield United
|Chelsea
|3-0
|1914
|Burnley
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1913
|Aston Villa
|Sunderland
|1-0
|1912
|Barnsley
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-0 (Replay)
|0-0
|1911
|Bradford City
|Newcastle United
|1-0 (Replay)
|0-0
|1910
|Newcastle United
|Barnsley
|2-0 (Replay)
|1-1
|1909
|Manchester United
|Bristol City
|1-0
|1908
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Newcastle United
|3-1
|1907
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Everton
|2-1
|1906
|Everton
|Newcastle United
|1-0
|1905
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1904
|Manchester City
|Bolton Wanderers
|1-0
|1903
|Bury
|Derby County
|6-0
|1902
|Sheffield United
|Southampton
|2-1 (Replay)
|1-1
|1901
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Sheffield United
|3-1 (Replay)
|2-2
|1900
|Bury
|Southampton
|4-0
|1899
|Sheffield United
|Derby County
|4-1
|1898
|Nottingham Forest
|Derby County
|3-1
|1897
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|3-2
|1896
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2-1
|1895
|Aston Villa
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-0
|1894
|Notts County
|Bolton Wanderers
|4-1
|1893
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|1-0
|1892
|West Bromwich Albion
|Aston Villa
|3-0
|1891
|Blackburn Rovers
|Notts County
|3-1
|1890
|Blackburn Rovers
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6-1
|1889
|Preston North End
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3-0
|1888
|West Bromwich Albion
|Preston North End
|2-1
|1887
|Aston Villa
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-0
|1886
|Blackburn Rovers
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-0 (Replay)
|0-0
|1885
|Blackburn Rovers
|Queens Park, Glasgow
|2-0
|1884
|Blackburn Rovers
|Queens Park, Glasgow
|2-1
|1883
|Blackburn Olympic
|Old Etonians
|2-1 AET
|1882
|Old Etonians
|Blackburn Rovers
|1-0
|1881
|Old Carthusians
|Old Etonians
|3-0
|1880
|Clapham Rovers
|Oxford University
|1-0
|1879
|Old Etonians
|Clapham Rovers
|1-0
|1878
|Wanderers
|Royal Engineers
|3-1
|1877
|Wanderers
|Oxford University
|2-1 AET
|1876
|Wanderers
|Old Etonians
|3-0 (Replay)
|1-1 AET
|1875
|Royal Engineers
|Old Etonians
|2-0 (Replay)
|1-1 AET
|1874
|Oxford University
|Royal Engineers
|2-0
|1873
|Wanderers
|Oxford University
|2-0
|1872
|Wanderers
|Royal Engineers
|1-0