Football
FA Cup Winners List: Champions and Runners Up from 1872 to 2021

By
The Arsenal is the most successful side in FA Cup
The Arsenal is the most successful side in FA Cup

Bengaluru, May 11: The FA Cup (Football Association Cup), the knock out football tournament, is held every season, with all 10 levels of English leagues clubs competing for the trophy.

Founded in 1871, the first ever FA Cup was won by Wanderers, who won trophy 5 times in the early years. While the vast majority of the FA Cup finals have been held in London at the Wembley Stadium, the summit clash has also been held across other venues including Cardiff, Wales.

Although it is held every season, during the two World War years, the FA Cup was not held. The FA Cup final was decided by a replay on a later date in case of a draw till 1999. This has happened 14 times when teams were not separated after regulation time.

Since 1999, the final is decided on the same day via a penalty shoot-out, which has happened only twice so far with Arsenal and Liverpool winning the trophies in 2005 and 2006.

So far the FA Cup has been contested 140 times and as it stands, Arsenal are the most successful club, having won the FA Cup a record 14 times in 21 final appearances followed by Manchester United, who have won it 12 times in 20 finals.

Chelsea and Tottenham are the next best clubs with 8 titles each, while Liverpool and Aston Villa have won it 7 times each. Newcastle United and Manchester City also have won the prestigious cup 6 times.

Leicester City are the current holders
Leicester City are the current holders

First time winners, Leicester City are the current holders of the tile, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup Final.

Here is a look at the FA Cup winners and runners up list from 1872 to 2021:

Year Winner Runner Up Result
2021 Leicester City Chelsea 1-0
2020 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1
2019 Manchester City Watford 6-0
2018 Chelsea Manchester 1–0
2017 Arsenal Chelsea 2–1
2016 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2–1 AET
2015 Arsenal Aston Villa 4–0
2014 Arsenal Hull City 3–2 AET
2013 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 1–0
2012 Chelsea Liverpool 2–1
2011 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0
2010 Chelsea Portsmouth 1-0
2009 Chelsea Everton 2-1
2008 Portsmouth Cardiff City 1-0
2007 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0
2006 Liverpool West Ham United 3-3 AET (Pens 3-1)
2005 Arsenal Manchester United 0-0 AET (Pens 5-4)
2004 Manchester United Millwall 3-0
2003 Arsenal Southampton 1-0
2002 Arsenal Chelsea 2-0
2001 Liverpool Arsenal 2-1
2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 1-0
1999 Manchester United Newcastle United 2-0
1998 Arsenal Newcastle United 2-0
1997 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-0
1996 Manchester United Liverpool 1-0
1995 Everton Manchester United 1-0
1994 Manchester United Chelsea 4-0
1993 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 AET (Replay)
1-1 AET
1992 Liverpool Sunderland 2-0
1991 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 2-1 AET
1990 Manchester United Crystal Palace 1-0 (Replay)
3-3 AET
1989 Liverpool Everton 3-2 AET
1988 Wimbledon Liverpool 1-0
1987 Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 AET
1986 Liverpool Everton 3-1
1985 Manchester United Everton 1-0 AET
1984 Everton Watford 2-0
1983 Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 (Replay)
2-2 AET
1982 Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1-0 (Replay)
1-1 AET
1981 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 3-2 (Replay)
1-1 AET
1980 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0
1979 Arsenal Manchester United 3-2
1978 Ipswich Town Arsenal 1-0
1977 Manchester United Liverpool 2-1
1976 Southampton Manchester United 1-0
1975 West Ham United Fulham 2-0
1974 Liverpool Newcastle United 3-0
1973 Sunderland Leeds United 1-0
1972 Leeds United Arsenal 1-0
1971 Arsenal Liverpool 2-1 AET
1970 Chelsea Leeds United 2-1 (Replay)
2-2 AET
1969 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0
1968 West Bromwich Albion Everton 1-0 AET
1967 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-1
1966 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 3-2
1965 Liverpool Leeds United 2-1 AET
1964 West Ham United Preston North End 3-2
1963 Manchester United Leicester City 3-1
1962 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 3-1
1961 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 2-0
1960 Wolverhampton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers 3-0
1959 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 2-1
1958 Bolton Wanderers Manchester United 2-0
1957 Aston Villa Manchester United 2-1
1956 Manchester City Birmingham City 3-1
1955 Newcastle United Manchester City 3-1
1954 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 3-2
1953 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 4-3
1952 Newcastle United Arsenal 1-0
1951 Newcastle United Blackpool 2-0
1950 Arsenal Liverpool 2-0
1949 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 3-1
1948 Manchester United Blackpool 4-2
1947 Charlton Athletic Burnley 1-0 AET
1946 Derby County Charlton Athletic 4-1 AET
1939 Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1
1938 Preston North End Huddersfield Town 1-0 AET
1937 Sunderland Preston North End 3-1
1936 Arsenal Sheffield United 1-0
1935 Sheffield Wednesday West Bromwich Albion 4-2
1934 Manchester City Portsmouth 2-1
1933 Everton Manchester City 3-0
1932 Newcastle United Arsenal 2-1
1931 West Bromwich Albion Birmingham City 2-1
1930 Arsenal Huddersfield Town 2-0
1929 Bolton Wanderers Portsmouth 2-0
1928 Blackburn Rovers Huddersfield Town 3-1
1927 Cardiff City Arsenal 1-0
1926 Bolton Wanderers Manchester City 1-0
1925 Sheffield United Cardiff City 1-0
1924 Newcastle United Aston Villa 2-0
1923 Bolton Wanderers West Ham United 2-0
1922 Huddersfield Town Preston North End 1-0
1921 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0
1920 Aston Villa Huddersfield Town 1-0 AET
1915 Sheffield United Chelsea 3-0
1914 Burnley Liverpool 1-0
1913 Aston Villa Sunderland 1-0
1912 Barnsley West Bromwich Albion 1-0 (Replay)
0-0
1911 Bradford City Newcastle United 1-0 (Replay)
0-0
1910 Newcastle United Barnsley 2-0 (Replay)
1-1
1909 Manchester United Bristol City 1-0
1908 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 3-1
1907 Sheffield Wednesday Everton 2-1
1906 Everton Newcastle United 1-0
1905 Aston Villa Newcastle United 2-0
1904 Manchester City Bolton Wanderers 1-0
1903 Bury Derby County 6-0
1902 Sheffield United Southampton 2-1 (Replay)
1-1
1901 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 3-1 (Replay)
2-2
1900 Bury Southampton 4-0
1899 Sheffield United Derby County 4-1
1898 Nottingham Forest Derby County 3-1
1897 Aston Villa Everton 3-2
1896 Sheffield Wednesday Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1
1895 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 1-0
1894 Notts County Bolton Wanderers 4-1
1893 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 1-0
1892 West Bromwich Albion Aston Villa 3-0
1891 Blackburn Rovers Notts County 3-1
1890 Blackburn Rovers Sheffield Wednesday 6-1
1889 Preston North End Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0
1888 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 2-1
1887 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 2-0
1886 Blackburn Rovers West Bromwich Albion 2-0 (Replay)
0-0
1885 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 2-0
1884 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 2-1
1883 Blackburn Olympic Old Etonians 2-1 AET
1882 Old Etonians Blackburn Rovers 1-0
1881 Old Carthusians Old Etonians 3-0
1880 Clapham Rovers Oxford University 1-0
1879 Old Etonians Clapham Rovers 1-0
1878 Wanderers Royal Engineers 3-1
1877 Wanderers Oxford University 2-1 AET
1876 Wanderers Old Etonians 3-0 (Replay)
1-1 AET
1875 Royal Engineers Old Etonians 2-0 (Replay)
1-1 AET
1874 Oxford University Royal Engineers 2-0
1873 Wanderers Oxford University 2-0
1872 Wanderers Royal Engineers 1-0
Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 18:31 [IST]
