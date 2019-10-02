Fantasy Premier League Team of Gameweek 7

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Already seven down and still 31 to go as another entertaining Premier League weekend draws to a conclusion. The gameweek should have been a good time for Fantasy Premier League owners especially for managers who had a couple of Leicester City players.
Leicester scored five in a single game while a total 29 goals were scored in the gameweek. Liverpool maintained their 100% winning start to the Premier League season by edging to a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United while Champions Manchester City thrashed Everton 3-1 to be just adrift of five points.
Leicester climbed up to third with a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle however Arsenal and United only managed a point in between them.
Elsewhere, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Wolves all won by a 2-0 scoreline. A total of five teams kept clean sheets which thus has provided likewise average points like last week.
Just like every week, we look at the top point gainers with respect to fantasy football regardless of their price and here is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper:
Vicente Guaita (9pts)
Both Guaita and Patricio claimed nine points over the weekend but he was included in the side due to making more saves in the game. The Palace keeper was a standout performer, making three saves on his way to a clean sheet and two bonus points in their 2-0 victory against Norwich at home.
Defenders:
Matt Doherty (15pts)
After seven games Wolves finally managed to register a comfortable victory and Doherty was the most standout performers in the side. He has struggled with fitness in the early part of the campaign, having missed a portion of pre-season, but looked back to his best against Watford in their 2-0 victory. He scored one and kept a clean sheet, earning three more bonus points to be the highest points getters from the defence this week.
Ricardo Pereira (13 pts)
The Portuguese fullback was in the dream team last week and this matchday he continued his fine form again. He kept a clean sheet in their thumping 5-0 win over Toons and scored the opening goal of the game with brilliant a run from the other half. The one bonus point and clean sheet points took the full-back to 13 points.
Jonny Evans (11pts)
Another Leicester City player makes it into the list. Evans tally was boosted by a clean sheet and an assist, whilst he also received two bonus points following a solid performance.
Midfielders
Riyad Mahrez (10pts)
The Algerian was exceptional over the weekend and arguably was the best player in the encounter against Everton running the show from a central, creative role, showing just what he is capable of. He scored one and created a team-high five chances for Manchester City at Goodison Park, helping him pick up three bonus points too.
Jorginho (11pts)
Chelsea registered their first win at home along with a clean sheet and the Italian midfield general was impressive throughout the game. He was the highest-scoring midfield player in Gameweek 7 after he fired home from the spot for his first goal of the season along with three bonus points.
Willian (10pts)
Another Chelsea who makes into the list after scoring over the weekend. The Brazilian so far failed to score more than two points in any of the opening six fixtures of the new season, but finally got off the mark with his first goal.
Luka Milivojevic (10pts)
Last season's most penalty converter again makes no mistake when the home side was given a penalty against Norwich. He got a yellow card later in the game but it did not stop him from getting three bonus points which put him in the fantasy team of the week for the very first time this season.
Georginio Wijnaldum (10pts)
If not for his goal, Liverpool may not register their 100% winning streak. He was beneficiary of a dreadful Sheffield keeper Dean Henderson's mistake but certainly, it helped his side edge past the barrier and helped him get an additional two bonus points for his performance in the 1-0 win.
Forwards:
Jamie Vardy (12pts)
The English footballer seems to enjoy a new phase of life under Brendan Rodgers. The 32-year-old has now netted 14 times in 17 matches since the former Celtic man took over at the King Power Stadium. He scored twice in the weekend against Newcastle making his tally to five for the season. His double also now has taken him to a total of 44 points for the season so far, putting him level with highest rated Harry Kane.
Josh King (12pts)
The Norway forward's position has been changed in this season by his boss with rather than playing upfront he now has been put in the left-wing role. His change in position seemed to have affected his game but against West Ham, he rose to the occasion to claim his side earning at least a point. The 27-year-old scored one and claimed the assist for the other in the 2-2 draw. His offering was rewarded with the three bonus points to take his tally to 12.