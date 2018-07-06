FIFA WC 2018 Live: Brazil, Belgium locked in battle for semifinals

Kazan, July 6: Good evening or whatever it is in your time zone from MyKhel. Here we are staring our live coverage of the quarterfinal between Brazil and Belgium. The winner will face France in the semifinals.
The night of frustration continues for Brazil. All Firmino had to put his leg to Marcelo cross but he misses it. And then Courtois denies Jesus.
Off we go again for the second half
BRAZIL have not managed to comeback after going 0-2 down at a World Cup. The last time they did it was against Sweden and winning 4-2 in 1938. Some record that is
HALF-TIME: BELGIUM 2 VS BRAZIL 0 (Fernandinho (OG) and Kevin de Bruyne are scorers for Belgium.
Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is having a whale/shark/mammoth of a night here in Kazan
2-0 up Belgium are. Kevin de Bruyne fed by Lukaku hammered one drive past Alisson. Stunning.
Neymar took a few seconds out for medical attention as Brazil continue to search for an equaliser.
FYI: The name of Brazil coach TITE is not read as it is written. The pronunciation is CHEECHEE
Belgium are 1-0 up thanks to Fernandinho's own goal. Brazil made a quick counter immediately but Neymar was met with some 33 Belgian defenders
A fast paced start for the game. Brazil's Thiago Silva was denied by the post while Paulinho made a weak shot with only Courtious in front of him.
Neymar was brought down by Felliani and trollers are working overtime too
Team news of Belgium: Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini are in for Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens.
The team news of Brazil: Marcelo and Fernandinho are starting in place of Felipe Luiz and the suspended Casemiro
France had beaten Uruguay 2-0 earlier on Friday (July 6) night courtesy two soft goals from Raphael Varane - header from a set piece - and Antoine Griezmann, who was helped massively by the error of Uruguay goalkeeper.
Here's the Starting XI of Brazil and Belgium.
Ready for another big game?
Yeah, so are we.
Here are the teams for #BELBRA!
