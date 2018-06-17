FIFA WC 2018 Live: Brazil eye a winning start against Switzerland

Moscow, June 17: 70 Minutes: That equaliser from Switzerland has put some urgency in Brazil but Swiss keep their nose ahead.
62 minutes: Switzerland have nosed ahead of Brazil in terms of possession and overall football. Unbelievable.
51st MINUTE: 1-1 as Switzerland strike back. Zuber heads in a inswinging corner from Shaqiri to the top of the net past Alisson.
Half-time: Brazil are still ahead by a goal but Switzerland are not awed and they are game for sure. They enjoyed a lot of possession in the last 10 minutes of the first half. Second half will be coming soon and keep yourself awake with a quick coffee.
30 Minutes: Coutinho's curler to the far post had given Brazil 1-0 lead and they look sharp by the minute though Switzerland are not far behind creating some run of their own.
20 Minutes: Brazil have started to hum. Meanwhile, Paulinho missed a sitter in front out of the goalmouth. But Coutinho made amends with a wonderful goal to put BRAZIL 1-0 UP.
10 Minutes: Brazil have made a leisurely start with Switzerland looking sharper on the counter. But that can change anytime now.
Brazil's magnificent resurgence under Tite is beyond doubt but there remains a sense that the rehabilitation will only truly start with a victory over Switzerland in their opening World Cup Group E match on Sunday (June 17).
The game in Rostov marks the Selecao's first game in the competition since their humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany on home soil four years ago - an ordeal that rocked a football-mad nation to its core.
Dunga came in for the humiliated Luiz Felipe Scolari, at which point stagnation truly set in. A pair of failed Copa America campaigns later and Tite got the call.
The decorated former Corinthians boss has only suffered defeat once in 21 games at the helm and Brazil swaggered into the tournament with a 3-0 victory in Austria that flattered their hosts.
Only four survivors - Marcelo, Paulinho, Fernandinho and Willian - remain from the side routed by Germany, a game that Neymar missed through injury. That, of course, has been a theme recently revisited but the world's most expensive player is set to be joined by Philippe Coutinho, Willian and Gabriel Jesus in a mouth-watering attacking line-up.
"We should be a cohesive team, like a family," said Manchester City striker Jesus, who is set to get the nod ahead of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as starting number nine.
"Everyone keeps talking about our attack, but players who tackle opponents should not be forgotten. We have a perfect defence, which makes our team balanced."
Switzerland head into the match with a lofty FIFA ranking of sixth in the world - a standing bolstered by some judicious selection of friendly opponents. It means questions remain for Vladimir Petkovic's men against elite opponents - questions experienced defender Johan Djourou is keen to answer.
"I think that the first game always will set the tone and we play against Brazil, against a great team with great individuals like Neymar, Coutinho and Thiago Silva," he told Omnisport.
"It's down to us. Switzerland have progressed a lot. But we know that we play against one the best teams in the world, but in football anything is possible."
