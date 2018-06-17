FIFA WC 2018 Live: Croatia take on Nigeria in clash of styles

Moscow, June 16: 60 Minutes: Croatia again came so close to scoring. But Rebic instead of bulging the net hit the ball far above the post with only Nigerian goalkeeper in front of him. HUGE miss.
50 Minutes: A slow beginning to the second half and the first five minutes saw Croatia and Nigeria struggling to get the pace up.
40 Minutes: Croatia are ahead 1-0 and they could have been up 2-0 in the 38th minute had Kramaric been able to land his header inside the net from an accurate Rakitic pass. HALF-TIME: CROATIA LEADS NIGERIA 1-0.
GOAL: AND ITS OWN GOAL BY NIGERIA (ETEBO 32nd MINUTE) CROATIA 1-0 UP.
30 Minutes: The game has picked up some pace here. Croatia made some quick sorties into Nigeria box and the Africans replied through a couple of counters. But no decisive move or strike. It's still nil-all here.
20 Minutes: Still there are no big moments in the match. Though Croatia came close to scoring in the 16th minute but Perisic missed the top right corner of the net by inches after Mario Mandzukic liberated him with a neat pass near the box.
10 Minutes: A rather uneventful first 10 minutes between Croatia and Nigeria. There were a couple of quick moves, a foul and a corner by Croatia. But overall still in a feeling-each-other mode this match is.
Forget Argentina, Nigeria are Croatia's toughest opponent in their bid to progress to the round of 16 at the World Cup, according to Andrej Kramaric.
Croatia - who finished third in 1998 - will face Nigeria in their Group D opener in Kaliningrad on Saturday. Spearheaded by captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, Argentina and Croatia are expected to vie for the top two spots.
However, Kramaric views Nigeria - one of the most talked about teams in the build-up, not necessarily for their football, but their stand-out kit - as Croatia's biggest danger at the showpiece tournament.
"I think it is Nigeria. Why? Against Nigeria we play the first and, for us, the most important game," Kramaric told FIFA.com. "That game will open or close the door of the World Cup for us! "Therefore we need to apply our full concentration. Argentina? We don't need to talk about Argentina, we all know the great footballers they have. They are one of the favourites for the tournament."
Boasting some of the most gifted players on the planet, Croatia are full of confidence ahead of their opener. With Real Madrid's Champions League winner Luka Modric, Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, and Inter duo Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic at Zlatko Dalic's disposal, expectations are high having failed to advance beyond the group stage of the World Cup since France 20 years ago.
Kramaric and Rakitic have both signalled Croatia's ambitions in Russia, where the Balkan nation once again loom as a dark horse. "This is a great generation. Our motivation is at a high level," Kramaric said. "We want to get to the knockout stage, and with some luck we can achieve a great result."
Rakitic added: "The greatest ever pride is to play for the Croatian national team. We will all do our best to the last seconds of this competition. We expect great results in Russia."
The Group D clash will mark the first senior international meeting between Croatia and Nigeria. Nigeria, who will be relying on Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho to provide the flare and creativity in the front third as Victor Moses offers width while John Obi Mikel and Wilfred Ndidi compliment the attacking set-up, are not short on confidence against the 20th-ranked Croatians.
