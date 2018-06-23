FIFA WC 2018 Live: Germany look to stay afloat against Sweden

Sochi, June 23: 60 Minutes: Germany had an excellent chance to take lead but Hector could not go past Sweden goalkeeper. 1-1.
And Germany equalise in the 48th minute through Reus 1-1. Wonderful pass into the 6-yard box by Timo Werner.
45 Minutes: Off we go second half. Mario Gomez in for Germany.
HALF-TIME: Germany trails 0-1 against Sweden and it could have been 0-2 but for a high-class save from Manuel Neuer.
32 Minutes: GOOALLL: Sweden 1-0 up over Germany. What a moment! Toivonen made the strike after Tony Kroos lost the position.
20 Minutes: Germany still have advantage but Sweden made couple of quick counters to show that their defence is vulnerable. A not-to-miss match.
10 Minutes: Draxler has already been denied twice for Germany while Kimmich and Muller are massivley threatening keeping Sweden on the edge.
2 Minutes: The desperation is evident in Germany. Thomas Muller, Kimmich and Draxler combined to tore apart Sweden defence but goal eluded - ever so narrowly.
Germany are in a "vulnerable" position as the World Cup holders face a premature exit but Thomas Muller remains optimistic amid the chaos.
The world champions will take on Sweden in an important Group F match in Sochi on Saturday (June 23) after last week's shock loss to Mexico.
Germany were uncharacteristically poor in a 1-0 defeat, triggering widespread backlash and reports of squad disharmony, which star forward Muller dismissed in the build-up.
With Sweden in a strong position after edging South Korea, Germany's title defence could hinge on the result at Fisht Stadium and, while the heat is on, Muller is upbeat.
"We have made ourselves vulnerable. We are self-critical enough to analyse the situation, but now we must look forwards together," Muller said.
"We have two important tasks in front of us. The pressure is terrifically high, but we won't win both games if we beat ourselves up internally and look for the mistakes in each other.
"There is nothing we want more than to be successful against Sweden, you can believe us on that."
While Germany are under pressure, Sweden have been able to go about their business quietly after seeing off South Korea 1-0 on matchday one. Sweden benefited from VAR as Andreas Granqvist converted a penalty to leave the team and Mexico three points clear atop the group.
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof missed the opener due to illness but is set to return for Sweden, who are aware how difficult it is to beat Germany.
"I've talked to some journalists, so I know what's happening. Of course there is a lot of criticism," Sweden attacker Emil Forsberg told FIFA.com.
"They came here as big favourites and have an incredible team. And if you don't win you get critics. But they are mentally very strong and I'm counting on us having to work really hard on Saturday.
"We need to perform at 110 per cent and do everything right or else it will be difficult to beat them, to even get a draw out of them. But we are mentally prepared and then we'll see how far that takes us. We are dreaming of doing something big."
