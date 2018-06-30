FIFA WC 2018 Live: Portugal take on Uruguay for a berth in the quarterfinals

Moscow, June 30: 80 Minutes: The match has entered the business end. And Portugal looked not really capable of finding one so far.
63rd Mintue: Uruguay roar into a 2-1 lead over Portugal through a classic Cavani goal.
55th Minute: Ronaldo missed the cross but Pepe did not as his header scream past Muslera, the Uruguay custodian. 1-1
Half-time: Uruguay 1 vs Portugal 0. And 2nd Half begins.
30 Minutes: The tempo is down a bit that but Uruguay has maintained that 1-0 lead over Portugal.
20 Minutes: A really class match with pace and forward movement. Uruguay came close to a second goal but Portugal custodian denied Suarez's bullet of a free-kick.
10 Minutes: Uruguay are up by a goal already. Luis Suarez picked Cavani inside the box with a curling pass and the latter finished the move with a devastating header.
Portugal have the edge over Uruguay's all-star attack thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliance, according to right-back Cedric Soares.
The sides meet in Sochi on Saturday, with Uruguay the only team alongside Croatia from the six completed groups at Russia 2018 to boast a 100 per cent record. La Celeste's strength is based on the twin pillars of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani up front and Atletico Madrid centre-back pairing Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, who must face up to a familiar foe.
We'll shortly discover who will be playing #FRA in the #WorldCup quarter-finals...
Here are your teams for #URUPOR!
"They have great players like we do, but we have the best player in the world," Soares told FIFA.com, with Ronaldo set to equal ex-Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger's record of 38 appearances combined in World Cup finals and European Championships.
"We will study them. They're a strong team but we also have our qualities and we will try to win the game."
Ronaldo began the tournament in spectacular fashion, with his stunning free-kick completing a hat-trick and snatching a 3-3 draw against Spain at Fisht Stadium.
Ahead of their return to the Black Sea coast, the more prosaic feel that ran throughout their slow march to Euro 2016 glory has returned, with Ronaldo giving Portugal an early lead they hung on to against Morocco before Ricardo Quaresma's sublime strike illuminated a VAR-fuelled 1-1 draw with Iran.
#URUPOR // FORMATIONS
👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/8kDG3Elns9
Uruguay, by contrast seem to be easing their way through the gears after an unblemished group stage that suggests the best is yet to comeGimenez and Suarez were respectively responsible for unremarkable 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia but the Barcelona striker and Cavani were both on target as hosts' Russia were exposed to a gulf in class and a 3-0 defeat.
"We are facing a very strong and powerful team," Inter midfielder Matias Vecino, who has started every game so far at Russia 2018, told FIFA.com "The match will be defined by details and we will try to limit their forwards."
Portugal left-back Raphael Guerreiro, winger Gelson Martins and midfielder William Carvalho all sat out training on Thursday with minor muscular complaints. Gimenez is back with his Uruguay team-mates after a thigh injury ruled him out against Russia.
Source: OPTA
