FIFA WC 2018 Live: Spain look for win and move on against Iran

Kazan, June 20: 80 Minutes: Spain has 70% possession and 16 shots at goal but Iran have been stubborn.
70 Minutes: Spain still are the dominant side in this match. But Iran has not dropped their shoulders. And there was a mad scramble at Iran goalmouth but to no avail.
Huge Drama: Iran goal disallowed in the 64th minute as Ezatolahi was offside. VAR in action here. Cruel from Iran's perspective. It's still 1-0 for Spain.
60 Minutes: Iran made a couple of rare forays into Spanish territory. Do they have the power to find equaliser?
54TH MINUTE: GOAL: Diego Costa managed to sneak one past Iran defenders and goalkeeper. His third in this Cup. Spain up 1-0.
50 Minutes: Iran have converted the space in front of their goalmouth into a bus terminal. And 49th minute saw their goalkeeper Beiranvand parrying a stinger from Busquets.
HALF TIME: SPAIN 0 VS IRAN 0: The defensive football of Iran works wonderfully well.
30 Minutes: Iran are solid here giving nothing away to Spain. The Asians are not trying to sit back and hope. Gritty.
20 Minutes: Spain have around 77% possession and they are beginning to stitch together passes and wading into rival box. Fascinating.
10 Minutes: The teams are still sussing up each other. No major shy at goal or signature moves. Iran had a corner in the 6th minute but was totally uneventful.
Isco has praised interim Spain coach Fernando Hierro for having the wisdom not to make significant changes since taking the reins from the sacked Julen Lopetegui, as they aim to get their first World Cup win against Iran on Wednesday (June 20).
Hierro was thrown into the deep end after being appointed just before the finals started, replacing Lopetegui, who was fired for accepting a future role at Real Madrid without telling the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
His first game in charge saw Spain's World Cup opener end in a brilliant 3-3 draw with Portugal, though the scoreline perhaps did not tell the full story, as the European champions were helped by a rare David de Gea error and an exquisite late Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick.
Given the tumult in the Spain camp, things could easily have gone horribly wrong for them against Portugal, but - according to Isco - Hierro has done the right thing by using Lopetegui's tactics as the foundation for his own.
"I know Fernando since many years ago," Isco told reporters in Krasnodar on Monday. "We happened to meet at Malaga, then in the national team. "He knows what he's doing. There haven't been many changes because he knows that we work well with what we already have.
"It has been tough for him to face this without expecting it, but I see him very well, very concentrated and he trusts us a lot."
Spain are strong favourites for the Iran clash in Kazan, as they go in search of their first group-stage victory. But Iran will be boosted by their 1-0 triumph over Morocco on matchday one, a win which has seen them top Group B.
And while goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand recognises few will fancy Iran to add to their current points tally, he is in a defiant mood and insists Spain will be in for a battle.
"Everybody knows that Spain is one of the greatest teams in football history, and one thing that we can guarantee is that the Spanish team will not have an easy time against us," he told reporters.
"Everybody knows that our boys are fighters, and we will fight and we will keep our concentration until the very last second of the match."
