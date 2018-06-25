FIFA WC 2018 Live: Spain take on Morocco with an eye on knockout stage

Kaliningrad, June 25: 2ndhalf: 55 Minutes: Morocco had an excellent chance but Amrabat was dented by the woodwork.
We are in at the second half between Spain and Morocco.
HALF TIME: SPAIN 1 VS MOROCCO 1
30 Minutes: Some quick passage of play as Boutiab nearly scored Morocco's second in the 25th minute but for a defiant David de Gea.
20TH MINUTE: SPAIN EQUALISE 1-1. Iniesta found Isco with a pass laced with genius. And the latter just buried the ball into the net.
14th MINUTE: MOROCCO GOES 1-0 UP. Ramos and Iniesta left the ball to each other on the halfway line that allowed Boutaib to march straight through on goal.
10 Minutes: Bit of rough play there from both Spain and Morocco. Gerard Pique narrowly escpaes a red card for a reckless two-footed challenge on Boutaib. Morocco's Amrabat started the ugly sequence with rough holds on Sergio Ramos and Isco.
Jordi Alba hopes Spain can show more solidity defensively to complement their attacking panache as Fernando Hierro's side aim to seal a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup against Morocco.
The 2010 winners battled to a 1-0 victory over Iran's massed defensive ranks in Kazan on Wednesday after playing out a 3-3 thriller with Group B leaders Portugal in their opening game. Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick in Sochi came despite Spain controlling long passages of play and when Iran emerged from their shell there were some nervous moments, including an equaliser ruled out for offside.
"I think we controlled the match , but it is true they generated danger with the play of the disallowed goal and a header at the far post," Barcelona left-back Alba told Marca.
"In that respect I can understand how those doubts that are so much talked about are generated. "Honestly, inside the dressing room we did not see it that way. But all opinions are respectable." Surprisingly, Alba claimed Iran proved to be tougher opponents than a Ronaldo-inspired Portugal.
Now, it's Group B's turn...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018
Here are the teams for #ESP and #MAR #ESPMAR pic.twitter.com/mu9T1Pi8Os
"Portugal came to us three times: a dubious penalty, a foul that Cristiano put away incredibly and a mistake," he added. "We were totally superior to Portugal and we deserved much more than them. But this is a World Cup.
"People may think that Iran are not at that level, but they made life more complicated for us than Portugal. "We have four points, which is the important thing we have to look at. You always have to correct things, but this is a World Cup and we are seeing what happens every day in almost every game."
Morocco have only pride to play for and Herve Renard's side have every reason to feel aggrieved over their early exit, having created ample chances during each of their 1-0 losses - failing to turn them into goals.
"We know we are eliminated but, well, we will try to stay with a good taste in our mouths for all the people who are supporting us, not only here but throughout the world," Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi told reporters. "We will try to do our best and give a joy to the fans."
