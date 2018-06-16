FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Spain and Portugal look to score in opener

Sochi, June 14: 60 Minutes: That was some last five minutes of action with two goals coming in. And both for Spain as they laced around Portugal imperiously.
58th MINUTE: NACHO MAKES IT 3-2 FOR SPAIN
55th MINUTE: GOOALL FOR SPAIN AS DIEGO COSTA STRIKES. 2-2
50 minutes: Spain in possession more like in the first half and Isco has been highly threatening for Portugal with his incisive runs.
HALF-TIME: PORTUGAL 2 VS SPAIN 1. It has been an adrenaline filled 45 minutes here. Both the teams looked for goals and they were attacking in a fast-paced game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace - a 4th minute penalty and in the 44th mintue through a massive error by David de Gea. Spain replied through Diego Costa.
Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva remains wary of Spain despite a day of high farce that has threatened to end the 2010 world champions' campaign before it has even begun.
RFEF president Luis Rubiales made the stunning announcement on Wednesday that he had sacked Julen Lopetegui after the coach negotiated a deal to join Real Madrid at the conclusion of the World Cup without informing the federation.
Fernando Hierro took over for their time in Russia, with their first game against Portugal. With reports suggesting the Spain players - led by Madrid captain Sergio Ramos - were keen for Lopetegui to stay, it hints at unrest in the camp that could put a kybosh on their tilt to regain the trophy they relinquished with a whimper in Brazil four years ago.
Silva, though, sees enough quality in the squad to pose a huge threat, irrespective of possible trouble off the field. He said at a news conference: "At a technical level, Spain is the best national team in the world.
"That midfield with players from Barcelona and Madrid, obviously they are favourites . The majority of them have won a European Championship or a World Cup, but we have a good team and we will go out to win like we always do.
"To win against Spain we need to be strong mentally, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to be at his best and a bit of luck."
Ronaldo will understandably command much of Spain's - and Ramos' - attention and Silva is impressed at the relentless nature of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
He added: "Ambition is his strong point. "He's a player that has five Ballons d'Or and five Champions Leagues, who has spent 10 years scoring more than 40 goals a season. "That he's managed to maintain that level gives you an idea of what he represents as a player.
"He's our reference point, an example for everyone and we hope that he's in his best form because only if he plays well can Portugal hope to achieve big things."
With Hierro parachuted in at such short notice it remains to be seen how he will approach the game against Portugal and, when asked about the style he would like his team to adopt, his answer was vague.
