FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Update: Russia vs Saudi Arabia

Moscow, June 14: 40 MINUTES: Russia are still head by Gazinsky's goal and Saudi Arabia are yet to create any meaningful chances save a corner.
30 MINUTES: Nothing much has changed. Russia dominant and Saudi Arabia the sidekick with a only a corner to show.
23rd MINUTE: Alan Dzagoev pulls up his hamstring and looks like his World Cup is over.
20 MINUTES: Russia have clear edge in the game and have already a goal up the hosts are. Saudi Arabia are still not settled into a rhythm.
12th MINUTE: GOAL FOR RUSSIA 1-0 (GAZINSKY).
10 MINUTES: It's a bit of pell-mell start with Russia holding a slight edge over Saudi Arabia and the hosts are quick with their counters too and won a couple of corners.
The hosts are somewhat ill-equipped to deliver the fireworks expected of such an occasion, having tumbled to an all-time low of 70th in the world ahead of a tournament that will be debated as much for events on the pitch as those that rumble on in the shadows.
Thankfully for head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, a former national team goalkeeper who was appointed to the top job in August 2016, the order of Group A fixtures has at least been kind.
Saudi Arabia are just three places better off in the FIFA rankings and present an opportunity for Russia to bank a precious three points at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
The Green Falcons are back on the big stage for the first time since 2006 but are without the man who got them there, Dutchman Bert van Marwijk having stepped aside last September.
Edgardo Bauza lasted barely two months in the position before he was cast aside in favour of former Chile boss Juan Antonio Pizzi, who is yet to inspire belief this Saudi side can match the efforts of the team that reached the last 16 in 1994.
We're under way! #RUSKSA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9PmNgh1AN7— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
Pizzi has presided over nine friendlies in 2018 and won just three, although that recent record is more encouraging in light of Russia's seven-match winless streak.
"We still have time to study Russia's game," Saudi midfielder Yahya Al-Shehri said. "First of all, we must focus on our own game. I hope, we will be able to beat Russia.
"I think the game against Russia will be very difficult... Russia are a good team with great players. "They are united and strong, especially in defence." Russia's Artem Dzyuba, meanwhile, issued an impassioned rallying cry to fans of the team. "We are preparing for the tournament, we want to win," he said.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends