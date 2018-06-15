Football

FIFA World Cup 2018, Morocco vs Iran Live: North Africans hope to carry form

Saint Petersburg, June 15: North Africa's Morocco tackle Asia's Iran in their FIFA World Cup Group B opener on Friday (June 15) at St. Petersburg.

Here is how both the teams line up:

Morocco: El Kajoui; Hakimi, Benatia, Saiss Amrabat; Belhanda, Boussoufa, El-Ahmadi; Harit, Ziyech; El Kaabi

Iran: Beiranvand Hajisafi, Cheshmi, Pouraliganji, Rezaeian; Shojaei, Ebrahimi; Amiri, Ansarifard, Jahanbaksh; Azmoun

Both Morocco and Iran could be forgiven for feeling hard done by when they were pitted against 2010 winners Spain and reigning European champions Portugal in the group stage.

However, the turmoil in the Spain camp following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament and Fernando Hierro's appointment for the duration of the event may give hope to both sides.

Morocco are playing in a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, when Iran claimed their sole win in the history of the tournament, and Hakim Ziyech says confidence in the camp is high.

Meanwhile, Iran are playing in successive World Cups after exiting the 2014 tournament with just a point, though only a last-gasp Lionel Messi free-kick denied them a draw with Argentina.

EGY 0 - 1 URU
    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 19:31 [IST]
