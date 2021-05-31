FIFA World Cup 2022: Asian qualifiers to be moved from China to Dubai

Bengaluru, May 31: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday (May 31) announced that the remaining centralised Group A matches of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be moved from China PR to Dubai.
According to a report in AP, China's COVID-19 travel restrictions meant the matches scheduled for the eastern city of Suzhou this week will likely be relocated to the United Arab Emirates.
The Chinese Football Association (CFA) issued a statement on Monday (May 31) stating the outbreak of infections in the Maldives and Syria meant both national teams would have to undergo strict quarantine after arriving in China, and couldn't play as scheduled.
The Asian Football Confederation later issued a statement confirming a move from China, without saying where the next matches would be held.
"The decision was made due to the mounting challenges faced by several participating teams in travelling to China PR," the AFC said in an official statement.
Maldives and Syria were scheduled to play Group A games in Suzhou in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
"Under the suggestion of the Asian Football Confederation, the CFA agreed to move the remaining Group A matches of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers to Dubai," the CFA statement said.
The AFC has not announced a new schedule of matches. However, it is the AFC's aim to complete all matches of the group by June 15, 2021, as originally planned.
Syria leads Group A with 15 points after registering five straight wins and were originally scheduled to play Maldives on June 7 followed by matches against Guam and China on June 11 and June 15 respectively.
Maldives, meanwhile, sit in fourth place with six points and were set to face China on June 3, followed by fixtures against Syria on June 7 and Philippines on June 15.
China moved into second spot on 10 points after a 7-0 win over last-place Guam on Sunday (May 30). The top team in each group will advance to the third round of Asian qualifying.
(With Agency inputs)