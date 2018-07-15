France vs Croatia Live Score, World Cup 2018 Final: Les Bleus, Balkans eye ultimate prize

Moscow, July 15: It's time for France vs Croatia. After nearly a month of football extravaganza where 32 teams matched up their wits and skills, they are the final two names standing and by the end of the day one of them will stand on top of the world. The match will be aired from 8.30 pm IST in SONY TEN channels.
So, here we have the starting XIs of France and Croatia.
The team news is in...— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
Here are your Starting XIs, #FRA and #CRO fans! #FRACRO // #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/f5v1NuaCtJ
It's not just talent but history too favours France as they face Croatia in the World Cup final
Our record against @HNS_CFF is... not bad as omens go 😉— French Team (@FrenchTeam) July 15, 2018
Games played: 5️⃣
Wins: 3️⃣
Draws: 2️⃣
Goals for: ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
Goals against: ⚽⚽⚽#FiersdetreBleus #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/LBi82feAKz
And don't forget Belgium! They had beaten England 2-0 for bronze and it's party time in Brussels as Red Devils land.
LIVE | Cruising through Brussels ! 😍#REDTOGETHER https://t.co/SQbgc2NrdA— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) July 15, 2018
Watch out for Ivan Perisic, the Croatian has involved in 10 goals for his country at majour tournaments
10 - Ivan Perisic has been involved in 10 goals at major tournaments for Croatia (6 goals, 4 assists), the joint-most along with Davor Suker (9 goals, 1 assist). Importance. #WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #Cro pic.twitter.com/rwarabEORI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
We have little over two hours to go for the World Cup final between France and Croatia - so munch these articles in the meanwhile to prepare yourself for the big night
Can France, a brilliant ensemble of talent, repeat their 1998 triumph? And the sight of Didier Deschamps in the French dug out will give the night a touch of deja vu as he was the captain of the French side that lifted the trophy 20 years ago.
Or will it be those upstarts from the Balkans? Can the rain on the expected French party in Moscow? Zlatko Dalic's bunch is a skilled set - Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic... names are there.
Now, it's all about taming the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante. It's going to be a fancy night and Here's MyKhel starting with the Live Blog.
Happy #WorldCupFinal Day! pic.twitter.com/WIb3v9dLSr— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
