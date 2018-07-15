Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

France vs Croatia Live Score, World Cup 2018 Final: Les Bleus, Balkans eye ultimate prize

Live Blog
Posted By: MyKhel Team
The FIFA World Cup 2018 final is here and its France vs Croatia
The FIFA World Cup 2018 final is here and it's France vs Croatia

Moscow, July 15: It's time for France vs Croatia. After nearly a month of football extravaganza where 32 teams matched up their wits and skills, they are the final two names standing and by the end of the day one of them will stand on top of the world. The match will be aired from 8.30 pm IST in SONY TEN channels.

07:11 pm

So, here we have the starting XIs of France and Croatia.

06:39 pm

It's not just talent but history too favours France as they face Croatia in the World Cup final

06:36 pm

And don't forget Belgium! They had beaten England 2-0 for bronze and it's party time in Brussels as Red Devils land.

06:30 pm

Watch out for Ivan Perisic, the Croatian has involved in 10 goals for his country at majour tournaments

06:21 pm

We have little over two hours to go for the World Cup final between France and Croatia - so munch these articles in the meanwhile to prepare yourself for the big night

https://www.mykhel.com/football/france-vs-croatia-world-cup-final-preview-les-bleus-start-firm-favourites-against-balkans-094157.html

Can France, a brilliant ensemble of talent, repeat their 1998 triumph? And the sight of Didier Deschamps in the French dug out will give the night a touch of deja vu as he was the captain of the French side that lifted the trophy 20 years ago.

Or will it be those upstarts from the Balkans? Can the rain on the expected French party in Moscow? Zlatko Dalic's bunch is a skilled set - Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic... names are there.

Now, it's all about taming the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante. It's going to be a fancy night and Here's MyKhel starting with the Live Blog.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 166 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue