Football

Fiorentina's Simeone hopes to team up with his father

By
Giovanni Simeone
Giovanni Simeone

Rome, October 5: Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone has revealed he hopes to one day be managed by his father and Atletico Madrid head coach Diego.

The 23-year-old scored 14 league goals last season in an impressive campaign with the Viola, and has netted twice in seven Serie A appearances this term.

And, despite acknowledging that his surname has at times hindered his career, the younger Simeone believes he is now thriving and would welcome the chance to play under his father, either for club or country.

"At the beginning my surname weighed on me, but it's different now. I'm a striker and if I score in a game it's all about that," he told DAZN.

"I hope he can become my coach one day, even if it's difficult to join a group where the coach is your father.

"Maybe he'll be the Argentina coach, why not? Everyone would like that. In my family we all work to achieve the maximum, nothing is impossible."

Simeone Jr scored on his Argentina debut in September, and has been recalled to the national side for matches against Iraq and Brazil.

Gonzalo Higuain, who has missed two of AC Milan's last three matches through injury, was not included in Lionel Scaloni's squad, but Simeone Jr labelled the former Real Madrid man as the best forward in Serie A.

"Higuain is very strong, the most complete striker in the league," he said.

"He has everything, he's good on the ball, he scores goals and he helps the team. His quick movements are crucial.

"You just have to give him a metre of space and he'll hurt you."



    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 1:10 [IST]
