India vs Bangladesh 2022 World Cup qualifier: Preview, kick off time, where to watch, live streaming

Stimac philosophy
The Croatian has had inculcated a fresh work culture with the team and the results are slowly showing. Right now Stimac is fully on securing their first three-point haul in Group E.
"We've just started our work and our dream of progressing to the third round of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is still alive. We're going to fight for it until the end," he added.
Squad sans Sandesh
Barring Sandesh Jhingan, who suffered an injury in the friendly match against Northeast United FC, and an injured Anwar Ali (Jr), Halicharan Narzary, Farukh Choudhary and Nishu Kumar are released from the camp as Stimac named his 23-member squad.
Goalkeepeers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Desai, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.
Attacking game
The performance against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar in their own backyard was a pointer that Indian football national team is closing the gap with the leading countries in Asia.
A win against Bangladesh will only help it improve further and an attacking game as Stimac said would be the key, "In the first two games, we proved that we can play attacking football and zonal defending with great discipline. The players are enjoying it and, as far as I'm concerned, our fans also love it. What else could I ask for?"
Kick-off time, where to watch
The match to be held at Kolkata's famous Salt Lake Stadium will begin at 7.30pm IST.
It will be shown live on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.