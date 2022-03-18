ISL Winners, Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Golden Ball – Meet award winners with prize money from Season 1 to 7

ISL winners and runners up list
|SEASON
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER UP
|1
|2014
|ATK FC
|Kerala Blasters
|2
|2015
|Chennaiyin FC
|FC Goa
|3
|2016
|ATK FC
|Kerala Blasters
|4
|2017-18
|Chennaiyin FC
|Bengaluru FC
|5
|2018-19
|Bengaluru FC
|FC Goa
|6
|2019-20
|ATK FC
|Chennaiyin FC
|7
|2020-21
|Mumbai City FC
|ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL League Shield Winners
2019-20: FC Goa
2020-21: Mumbai City FC
2021-22: Jamshedpur FC
ISL Golden Glove Winners
2014: Jan Seda (FC Goa) - 6 clean sheets in 14 matches
2015: Apoula Edel (Chennaiyin FC) - 6 clean sheets in 13 matches
2016: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City) - 5 clean sheets in 6 matches
2017-18: Subrata Pal (Jamshedpur FC) - 7 clean sheets in 18 matches
2018-19: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 7 clean sheets in 20 matches
2019-20: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 11 clean sheets in 19 matches
2020-21: Arindam Bhattarcharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 10 clean sheets in 23 matches
2021-22: Prabhsukhan Gill (Kerala Blasters) - 7* clean sheets in 19 matches
(*Season in progress)
ISL Golden Boot Winners
2014: Elano (Chennaiyn FC) - 8 goals in 11 matches
2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC) - 13 goals in 16 matches
2016: Marcelinho (Delhi Dynamos) - 10 goals in 15 matches
2017-18: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa) - 18 goals in 20 matches
2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa) - 16 goals in 20 matches
2019-20: Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC) - 15 goals in 20 matches
2020-21: Igor Angulo (FC Goa) - 14 goals in 21 matches
2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC) - 18* goals in 18 matches
(*Season in progress)
ISL Golden Ball Winners
2014: Iain Hume (Kerala Blasters)
2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC)
2016: Florent Malouda (Delhi Dynamos)
2017-18: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)
2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)
2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)
2020-21: Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan)
ISL Winning Pass of the League
2016: Sameehg Doutie (ATK)
2017-18: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC)
2018-19: Arnold Issoko (Mumbai City FC)
2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)
2020-21: Alberto Noguera (FC Goa)
ISL Emerging Player of the Season
2014: Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters)
2015: Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)
2016: Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC)
2017-18: Lalruatthara (Kerala Blasters)
2018-19: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters)
2019-20: Sumit Rathi (ATK)
2020-21: Lalengmawia (NorthEast United FC)