ISL: Full List of Awards Winners, Prize money from Indian Super League Season 1 to Season 8

By
ATK FC has won the ISL three times

Bengaluru, March 18: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) combined to launch the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2013 with the first season starting the following year in 2014.

Started as an eight-team tournament, the league expanded to 10 teams from 2017-18 season and later in 2019-20 season to an 11-team tournament following the addition of two of the biggest clubs in Indian football.

Since the league's inaugural edition, five clubs - ATK FC (3), Chennaiyin FC (2), Bengaluru FC (1), Mumbai City FC (1) and Hyderabad FC (1) - have been crowned as the Champions.

In each edition, individual awards are given to top goal-scorers (Golden Boot), best goalkeeper (Golden Glove), best player of the tournament (Golden Ball), best young player of the tournament (Emerging Player) and for most assists (Winning Pass of the League).

Indian shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has won the Golden Glove twice, while Ferran Corominas has won the Golden Boot twice. And many players from the league have gone onto represent the country at the international stage.

And since the introduction of League Winners' Shield in 2019-20 season, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have won the League Winners Shield once.

Here is a look at the winners, runners up, golden glove, golden boot, golden ball, emerging player and more of Indian Super League so far:

ISL winners with prize money

2014: ATK FC - Rs 8 Crore

2015: Chennaiyin FC - Rs 8 Crore

2016: ATK FC - Rs 8 Crore

2017-18: Chennaiyin FC - Rs 8 Crore

2018-19: Bengaluru FC - Rs 8 Crore

2019-20: ATK FC - Rs 8 Crore

2020-21: Mumbai City FC - Rs 8 Crore

2021-22: Hyderabad FC - Rs 6 Crore

ISL runners up list with prize money

2014: Kerala Blasters - Rs 4 Crore

2015: FC Goa - Rs 4 Crore

2016: Kerala Blasters - Rs 4 Crore

2017-18: Bengaluru FC - Rs 4 Crore

2018-19: FC Goa - Rs 4 Crore

2019-20: Chennaiyin FC - Rs 4 Crore

2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan - Rs 4 Crore

2021-22: Kerala Blasters - Rs 3 Crore

ISL League Shield Winners

2019-20: FC Goa - Rs 50 Lakh

2020-21: Mumbai City FC - Rs 50 Lakh

2021-22: Jamshedpur FC - Rs 3.5 Crore

ISL Semifinalists (Rs 1.5 Crore Each)

2014: FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC

2015: Delhi Dynamos and ATK FC

2016: Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City FC

2017-18: FC Goa and Pune City FC

2018-19: Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC

2019-20: FC Goa and Bengaluru FC

2020-21: FC Goa and NorthEast United FC

2021-22: Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL Golden Glove Winners

2014: Jan Seda (FC Goa) - 6 clean sheets in 14 matches

2015: Apoula Edel (Chennaiyin FC) - 6 clean sheets in 13 matches

2016: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City) - 5 clean sheets in 6 matches

2017-18: Subrata Pal (Jamshedpur FC) - 7 clean sheets in 18 matches

2018-19: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 7 clean sheets in 20 matches

2019-20: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 11 clean sheets in 19 matches

2020-21: Arindam Bhattarcharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 10 clean sheets in 23 matches

2021-22: Prabhsukhan Gill (Kerala Blasters) - 7 clean sheets in 20 matches

ISL Golden Boot Winners

2014: Elano (Chennaiyn FC) - 8 goals in 11 matches

2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC) - 13 goals in 16 matches

2016: Marcelinho (Delhi Dynamos) - 10 goals in 15 matches

2017-18: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa) - 18 goals in 20 matches

2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa) - 16 goals in 20 matches

2019-20: Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC) - 15 goals in 20 matches

2020-21: Igor Angulo (FC Goa) - 14 goals in 21 matches

2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC) - 18 goals in 20 matches

ISL Hero of the League - Golden Ball Winners

2014: Iain Hume (Kerala Blasters)

2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC)

2016: Florent Malouda (Delhi Dynamos)

2017-18: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)

2018-19: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)

2020-21: Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan)

2021-22: Greg Stewart (Jamshedpur FC)

ISL Winning Pass of the League

2016: Sameehg Doutie (ATK)

2017-18: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC)

2018-19: Arnold Issoko (Mumbai City FC)

2019-20: Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)

2020-21: Alberto Noguera (FC Goa)

ISL Emerging Player of the Season

2014: Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters)

2015: Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)

2016: Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC)

2017-18: Lalruatthara (Kerala Blasters)

2018-19: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters)

2019-20: Sumit Rathi (ATK)

2020-21: Lalengmawia (NorthEast United FC)

2021-22: Naorem Roshan Singh (Bengaluru FC)

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 15:19 [IST]
