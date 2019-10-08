Football
ISL Team Preview: ATK: Habas aims to build a competitive team

By
Antonio Lopez Habas
Antonio Lopez Habas is back at ATK coach

Kolkata, October 8: It's almost time for the sixth season of the biggest football festival in India -- the Indian Super League (ISL). Kolkata has always been the football capital of India and Kolkata based franchise ATK's success in the tournament is therefore quite befitting.

The Kolkata side won the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league and also won the title in the third season. However, their performance thereafter has not been up to the mark since their association with Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid ended.

The team co-owned by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly had a disastrous campaign last season as they finished ninth just four wins and as many draws and an uninspiring 10 losses in the total of 18 matches.

ATK sacked head coach Teddy Sheringham midway. Bringing former Irish international forward Robbie Keane didn't also work for ATK in season 5.

The team has seen a major overhaul in their squad this time out with Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas, who helped them win their inuagural title in 2014, being brought back as the head coach.

And the Spaniard has set his priorities pretty clear, which is to build a competitive team.

"The magic word in football is (to achieve) balance. The idea is to score goals and not concede any -- this is balance. My prinicipal goal is to build a competitive team, both in the attack and defence," Habas was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

Fijian skipper and last year's A League Golden Boot winner Roy Krishna has been one of the best signings of ATK this summer.

ISL Transfer Watch: ATK signs Fijian sensation Roy Krishna

Here is fixtures of ATK (Till the mid-season break in December)-

All matches start at 7.30pm IST

Home fixtures:

(Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

September 29

Vs Kerala Blasters

October 4

Vs NorthEast United

October 26

Vs Chennaiyin FC

November 10

Vs FC Pune City

November 28

Vs FC Goa

December 13

Vs Bengaluru FC

Away fixtures:

October 17

Vs Delhi Dynamos

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

October 21

Vs Jamshedpur FC

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

October 31

Vs Bengaluru FC

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

November 24

Vs Mumbai City FC

Venue: Mumbai FOotball Arena, Mumbai

December 2

Vs Chennaiyin FC

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

December 8

Vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
