ISL Team Preview: ATK have a good chance to make it to play-offs

Kolkata, October 8: It's almost time for the sixth season of the biggest football festival in India -- the Indian Super League (ISL). Kolkata has always been the football capital of India and Kolkata based franchise ATK's success in the tournament is therefore quite befitting.
The Kolkata side won the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league and also won the third season. However, their performance thereafter has not been up to the mark since their association with Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid ended.
The team co-owned by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly had a disastrous campaign last season as they finished ninth just four wins and as many draws and an uninspiring 10 losses in the total of 18 matches.
ATK sacked head coach Teddy Sheringham midway. Bringing former Irish international forward Robbie Keane didn't also work for ATK in season 5.
The team has seen a major overhaul in their squad this time out with Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas, who helped them win the title early, being brought back as the head coach.
The biggest buy of the season for ATK is Fijian forward Roy Krishna who is a feared name in Asian football. With his previous club, Wellington Phoenix, Krishna scored 122 goals in 51 appearances. He also won the 2018-19 Golden Boot scoring 18 goals and has what it takes to become one of the greatest players to grace the ISL.
Other major buys are former Chennai City midfielder Michael Soosairaj, former East Bengal forward Jobby Justin, Agus Garcia (Spain), Carl McHugh (Ireland), David Williams (Australia), Salam Ranjan (India), Javi Hernandez (Spain), Sehnaj Singh (India), Anas Edathodika (India), Dheeraj Moirangthem (India), Michael Regin (India), Debjit Majumder (India).
Here is the full squad of the two-time champions
Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Avilash Paul, Lara
Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Anil Chawan, John Johnson, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Agus Garcia, Ranjan Salam, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sena Ralte, Pritam Kotal, Boris Thangjam, Aiborlang Khongjee, Ankit Mukherjee, Prabir Das
Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Asish Pradhan, Michael Ragin, Sehnaj Singh, Ragav Gupta, Malsawmzuala, Hitesh Sharma, Gopi Yumnam, Cavin Lobo, Javi Hernandez, Dario Vidosic, Michael Soosairaj
Forwards: Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, H Lalmuankima, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin
Head Coach: Antonio Lopez Habas
Here is fixtures of ATK (Till the mid-season break in December)-
All matches start at 19:30 IST
Home fixtures:
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
September 29
ATK vs Kerala Blasters
October 4
ATK vs NorthEast United
October 26
ATK vs Chennaiyin FC
November 10
ATK vs FC Pune City
November 28
ATK vs FC Goa
December 13
ATK vs Bengaluru FC
Away fixtures:
October 17
Delhi Dynamos vs ATK
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
October 21
Jamshedpur FC vs ATK
Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
October 31
Bengaluru FC vs ATK
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
November 24
Mumbai City FC vs ATK
Venue: Mumbai FOotball Arena, Mumbai
December 2
Chennaiyin FC vs ATK
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
December 8
NorthEast United FC vs ATK
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
Expectations
ATK have a good chance to forget their woeful last couple of seasons. The combination of Krishna and Justin can prove to be a deadly one. Also, Habas’ arrival will see the side shift to a more decisive approach with a focus on possession, and of course the winning mentality. The team has a great balance overall and should be reaching the play-offs at least.