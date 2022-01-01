ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Anwar Ali

Bengaluru, January 1: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have completed the signing of highly-rated centre-back Anwar Ali from Delhi FC with the defender officially becoming fourth new signing of the season for the Gaurs.
The 21-year-old former India youth international has put pen to paper on a contract with the Gaurs after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) cleared the talented youngster to resume his career in August earlier this year.
It may be recalled that Ali was barred from playing competitive football by the AIFF in 2019 after he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called Apical Hypercardiomyopathy (HCM).
"I am just happy that the worst part of my life is now over. This is a new chapter in my life and I want to welcome the opportunity to play football. It has been a long wait to get onto the field at the highest level," Ali told FC Goa Media after putting pen to paper.
"I would like to thank FC Goa at this moment for having faith in me. I have been with the team since the beginning of the season and that has helped me understand the way we play the game.
"I was ecstatic when I got to know I was going to FC Goa. I didn't know about it till around three days before I had to pack my bags. There is a certain excitement in the air, which I can't put into words."
FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur welcomed Ali on board, "We're very happy to bring Anwar into the fold at FC Goa. He's clearly one of the finest players of his generation and that has all the more apparent ever since we've had a closer look at him for the past month and a half, while he's been training with us.
"His time out of the game is well documented but he's a resilient young man and I'm sure he'll display his skill and talent once he sets foot on the field and I'm thankful to his parent club that they have trusted us to continue his development."
Ali started his career with Minerva Punjab and then went on to play for the India Under-17 team in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. After good performances, the youngster was loaned to Indian Arrows for the 2017-18 season before signing with Mumbai City FC. Another loan to the Indian Arrows followed the following season.
The defender played his first game after a break of over a year for Techtro Swades United before moving on to Delhi FC via Minerva Academy.
The youngster starred for Delhi FC in the Durand Cup and the I League Qualifiers in 2021, scoring four goals in the latter, finishing as top scorer for his side.
Sunday night's (January 2) game against Kerala Blasters could possibly see Ali's long-awaited ISL debut.
The Gaurs are currently languishing ninth in the ISL point table with eight points from as many games.
And whilst recent performances have been encouraging, the team is still looking to hit the right gears as the season approaches the halfway point.
Coach Derrick Pereira was candid while admitting the task ahead of the game against in-form Blasters.
"Kerala right now are in good form. The results may not have been indicative of the same. However, we have been improving of late as well. We have made good strides on the defensive side of things. So we will rely on the same to keep Kerala and their threat on goal at bay."