January Transfer Window 2023: Club wise List of All Premier League Transfers So Far

The January Transfer Window of 2023 has been an enthralling one so far for football aficionados.
Along with some regular deals, we have witnessed some amazing turnarounds and shocks in this window, especially in case of the Premier League transfers.
Chelsea eclipsed Arsenal to get a record deal for Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, while a done deal to Everton for Arnaut Danjuma was hijacked at the very last moment by Tottenham Hotspurs.
With the prize of winning getting bigger every day, the sums of the transfer window have also taken a huge rise. Here we check out all the done deals of the 20 Premier League clubs so far in this transfer window.
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Leandro Trossard
|Brighton
|27m
|Jakub Kiwior
|Spezia
|20m
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Brooke Norton-Cuffy
|Coventry
|Loan
|Miguel Azeez
|Wigan
|Loan
|Arthur Okonkwo
|Sturm Graz
|Loan
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich Town
|Undisclosed
|Marquinhos
|Norwich City
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Jhon Duran
|Chicago Fire
|18m
|Alex Moreno
|Real Betis
|13m
|Aaron Ramsey
|Norwich City
|Loan Recall
|Tyreik Wright
|Bradford City
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15m
|Cameron Archer
|Middlesbrough
|Loan Recall
|Tyreik Wright
|Plymouth Argyle
|Loan Recall
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Dango Ouattara
|Lorient
|20m
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|James Hill
|Hearts
|Loan
|Jamal Lowe
|QPR
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Kevin Schade
|Freiburg
|Loan
|Byron Wilson
|Coventry City
|Free
|Conor McManus
|Bray Wanderers
|Free
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Tariqe Fosu
|Rotherham
|Loan
|Charlie Goode
|Blackpool
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Atletico Rosario Central
|6m
|Jamie Mullins
|Bohemians
|Undisclosed
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|27m
|Aaron Connolly
|Hull City
|Loan
|Ed Turns
|Leyton Orient
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Noni Madueke
|PSV Eindhoven
|30m
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|Loan
|Malo Gusto
|Lyon
|31m
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|89m
|Benoit Badiashile
|Monaco
|35m
|David Datro Fofana
|Molde FK
|10m
|Andrey Santos
|Vasco da Gama
|18m
Malo Gusto is straight loaned back with Lyon for the remainder of the season.
None
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Jack Butland
|Manchester United
|Loan
|Killian Phillips
|Shrewsbury
|Loan
|John-Kymani Gordon
|Carlisle United
|Loan
|Malcolm Ebiowei
|Hull
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Nathan Broadhead
|Wigan
|Loan Recall
|Niels Nkounkou
|Cardiff City
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle United
|45m
|Salomon Rondon
|-
|Released
|Niels Nkounkou
|Saint-Etienne
|Loan
|Seb Quirk
|
Accrington
|Undisclosed
None
Anthony Knockaert has been the sole departure for Fulham in this window, with the Arsenl centre back is still at a surprise.
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Georginio Rutter
|Hoffenheim
|35m
|Max Wober
|RB Salzburg
|Undisclosed
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Mateusz Klich
|DC United
|Free
|Leo Hjelde
|Rotherham
|Loan
|Max Dean
|MK Dons
|Loan
|Cody Drameh
|Luton
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Victor Kristiansen
|FC Copenhagen
|17m
|Tete
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Loan
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Ben Nelson
|Doncaster
|Loan
|Jarell Quansah
|Bristol Rovers
|Loan
|George Hirst
|Ipswich Town
|Loan
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Hartlepool
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Cody Gakpo
|PSV Eindhoven
|37m
None
Man City's solitary signing in this window has been young Argentine player Maximo Perrone for £8 million from Velez Sarsfield.
None of the first-team players have seen any move away from the club. Youngsters Liam Delap and Morgan Rogers have been loaned to Preston and Blackpool respectively.
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Wout Weghorst
|Burnley
|Loan
|Jack Butland
|Crystal Palace
|Loan
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al-Nassr
|Contract Termination
|Martin Dubravka
|Newcastle United
|Loan
|Shola Shoretire
|Bolton
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Anthony Gordon
|Everton
|45m
|Garang Kuol
|Central Coast Mariners
|400k
|Amadou Diallo
|Free
|Martin Dubravka
|Manchester United
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Garang Kuol
|Hearts
|Loan
|Chris Wood
|Nottingham Forest
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Danilo
|Palmeiras
|16m
|Gustavo Scarpa
|Palmeiras
|Free
|Chris Wood
|Newcastle
|Loan
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Josh Bowler
|Blackpool
|Loan
|Loic Bade
|Rennes
|Loan Recall
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Mislav Orsic
|Dinamo Zagreb
|8m
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Racing Club
|12m
|James Bree
|Luton
|Undisclosed
Nico Lawrence (Torquay), Dan Nlundulu (Bolton) and Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) all have left the club on loan till the end of the season.
Tottenham have signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal till the end of this season.
None
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Danny Ings
|Aston Villa
|15m
|Luizao
|Sao Paulo
|Undisclosed
|Armstrong Okoflex
|Swansea City
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Thierry Nevers
|Bradford
|Loan
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|3.3m
|Pierre Ekwah
|Sunderland
|Undisclosed
|Conor Coventry
|Rotherham
|Loan
|Player
|Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Matheus Cunha
|Atletico Madrid
|44m
|Craig Dawson
|West Ham
|3.3m
|Mario Lemina
|Nice
|9m
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|PSV
|Loan Recall
|Theo Corbeanu
|Blackpool
|Loan Recall
|Player
|New Club
|Transfer Fee (All in £)
|Fabio Silva
|PSV
|Loan
|Goncalo Guedes
|Benfica
|Loan
|Leo Bonatini
|Mutual Consent
|Joe Young
|Telford
|Loan
|Theo Corbeanu
|Arminia Bielefeld
|Loan
|Leonardo Campana
|Inter Miami
|Loan
|Matija Sarkic
|Stoke City
|Loan