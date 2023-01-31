January Transfer Window 2023: Transfer Deadline Day Live Blog; News, Latest Transfer Deals and More

The world of football will be having a busy day on Tuesday (January 31) as clubs across the globe look to fine-tune their squad ahead of the final day of the transfer window.
The January transfer window is about to close on Tuesday at 11 pm GMT (04.30 am IST on February 1) and we can expect some monumental deals that can take place in the final hours.
January Transfer Window 2023: Club-wise List of All Premier League Transfers So Far
We have already seen some massive deals across Europe in this transfer window. Chelsea signed Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of £89 million, while Liverpool acquired Dutch sensation Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Check Out the Live Blog of MyKhel.com to know the latest in the footballing world on the transfer deadline day.
Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is closing in on a move to Serie A side Cremonese. He is currently on loan at AC Milan and can join Cremonese till the end of the season.
Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season. There is also a 70m Euros option to buy clause included.
Cesare Casadei is set to leave Chelsea and join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season. No Buy option included in the deal.
With the deadline approaching fast, a club that needs to buckle up is Everton. They are in disarray, and need some inspiration in the transfer market to resurrect themselves.
Chelsea have made a massive bid of €120 million for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine has been immense at the Portuguese club and can complete a move to the Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal have made an enquiry about Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as an option if Moises Caicedo deal falls through. Jorginho has the final six months left in his Chelsea contract.
Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog for the January Transfer Window Deadline Day. Check Out our latest updates to keep yourself updated with the transfers around the world.