La Liga January transfer window review: Mid-season arrivals and return of veterans

Defensive reinforcements for Atletico
Atletico Madrid have become known for their solid and stingy defence under Diego Simeone, but their back line has not been as strong as usual over the first months of 2021-22 season.
The reigning La Liga champions addressed that this window this by bringing in experienced La Liga player and Danish international Daniel Wass, who can operate in midfield and at right-back, while they also brought in Reinildo Mandava, a left-back who was a key part of Lille's 2020-21 Ligue 1 title triumph.
Martial boost for Sevilla
Sevilla are just four points behind leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga points table and are dreaming of what could be their first championship since 1946. Sporting director Monchi has enhanced his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign, bringing in Mexico international Tecatito Corona from Porto and also former Golden Boy winner Anthony Martial from Manchester United.
As well as those additions, Sevilla were able to keep key centre-back Diego Carlos, despite heavy interest from around Europe.
Barca land Aubameyang
The January window was always expected to be a busy one for Barcelona and it did not disappoint. The Catalan club had already agreed for Dani Alves to rejoin at the start of the month, while they have also signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City and brought in Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
There was a fourth addition from England, as Arsenal discard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived as a free agent.
Granada's super signing
One of the super signings of this window might be Matias Arezo's move to Granada. The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward had been scoring goal after goal for River Plate in his native country and was captaining the team, even as a teenager.
Although he was wanted by several clubs around Europe, it is Granada who have won the race for his signature.
Five in and five out at Cadiz
Cadiz were the joint-most active club over the month of January. Not only did they change coach in this month, hiring Sergio Gonzalez to replace Alvaro Cervera, but the Andalusian side also signed five players and let five players leave.
They brought in centre-back Luis Hernandez, winger Oussama Idrissi, central midfielders Fede San Emeterio and Ruben Alcaraz, and striker Lucas Perez.