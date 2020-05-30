La Liga to try trial virtual crowd noise option

Bengaluru, May 30: La Liga President Javier Tebas has outlined the league's plans to offer viewers the chance to hear virtual crowd noise during the matches to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The top flight of Spanish League football will resume after a three-month pause due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 11, the government's department for sport (CSD) confirmed.
La Liga will be the second of Europe's top five leagues to resume action after the pandemic paralysed all major sporting competitions around the world last March, following Germany's Bundesliga starting up earlier this month.
German broadcasters have reproduced fan noise for television viewers in order to make the matches in empty stadiums more appealing and Tebas said the Spanish league are looking to use the same technology.
"We're doing audiovisual tests so that spectators will be able to choose between two backgrounds, the real one or one with fans and virtual sound," Tebas told a forum organised by Spanish newspaper Marca.
"In the Bundesliga they've chosen to have virtual sound with a lot of success and we're working to try and have the same option.
"We want to give fans two options: silence or virtual sound. The tests that we've done so far are very interesting and surprising, but spectators will have both options."
England's Premier League will recommence on June 17 while Italy's Serie A is set to continue on June 20, although France's Ligue 1 was cancelled last month, with Paris Saint Germain declared champions.
The La Liga on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.
(With inputs from Agencies)