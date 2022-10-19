Liverpool want Ezno Fernandez, a good deal?

Kolkata,
October
19:
Enzo
Fernandez
has
seen
a
rapid
rize
in
his
stock
since
joining
Benfica
from
River
Plate
in
the
summer.
A
host
of
clubs
have
been
linked
with
a
move
for
the
Argentinian
midfield
maestro
and
Liverpool
are
no
exception.
As
per
reports
in
England,
the
Reds
are
considering
a
January
swoop
for
the
21-year-old
but
a
deal
could
cost
them
more
than
100
million
euros.
Fernandez has become a key player in Roger Schmidt's Benfica side in a very short span of time. The midfielder is currently regarded as one of the most coveted players in his position and it is hardly a surprise.
The 21-year-old has caught the eye with his all-action display in the middle of the park. He works tirelessly in the middle of the park and is also a fantastic passer of the ball. The Argentinian international also acts as a reliable creative outlet for his side.
Liverpool have not been at their usual best this campaign and much of that can be attributed to the Reds' midfield struggles. They have looked jaded in the middle of the park and have also been stretched by injuries.
James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago are all in their thirties while Fabinho has also struggled for form this campaign and has lacked sharpness. Meanwhile, the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have been out with injuries.
Signing a midfielder of Enzo Fernandez's profile, ability and age looks like a need of the hour from the Reds' point of view. Just aged 21, Fernandez has his whole future lying ahead of himself and could turn into an absolute superstar.
Enzo Fernandez would be a brilliant addition to Liverpool but the price also has to be right considering he is still not much proven at the highest level. However, it would be somewhat surprising if Benfica agrees to sell him in January after recruiting him only in January.