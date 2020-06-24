Football
Messi Turns 33: Wishes pour in across the globe

By
Lionel Messi
Wishes poured in for Lionel Messi from across the globe on his 3rd birthday Wishes came in from across the globe on his 33rd birthday.

Bengaluru, June 24: Birthday wishes poured in from fans and aficionados alike from all over the world as Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi turned 33 on Wednesday (June 24).

A day ahead of Messi's 33rd birthday, Barcelona edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home to move back to the top of La Liga table.

And it was quite befitting that the Argentinian himself set up the winner as his quick thinking was followed by a finish finish work from Ivan Rakitic.

Messi Turns 33: Barcelona gives Messi an early birthday gift

The La Liga champions themselves were one of the earliest to wish the birthday boy.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEO #MESSI! ," the club tweeted from their official handle.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020

