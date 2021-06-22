Qatar 2022: No vaccination, no entry to the stadiums!

Bengaluru/Doha, June 22: Qatar, which is set to host the first FIFA World Cup in Middle East and the entire Arab region in 2022, has made it mandatory for all the spectators who are planning to enter the stadiums to have received the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani was quoted as saying in local media that the Middle East country is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunize fans who are keen to watch the tournament.
In a break from tradition, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in the winter window with the tournament starting on November 21 and concluding on December 18.
"When the date of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 comes, most countries of the world will have vaccinated and immunized their citizens," Sheikh Khalid said.
"Due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, Qatar will not allow fans to enter stadiums without receiving a full vaccination against the virus," he added.
According to AP news agency, Qatar has recorded 585 deaths and 220,800 cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're currently negotiating with a company to provide one million vaccine doses against COVID-19 for the immunization of those coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Our primary goal in vaccinating the unvaccinated is to protect the public health of citizens and residents," Sheikh Khalid added.
Qatar, who are the reigning Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup champions are building eight stadiums for biggest football show on earth.
Three stadiums -- Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Educational City -- are already complete and hosted many matches in 2020 amidst the raging (COVID-19) pandemic.
Three more tournament venues -- Al Rayyan, Al Bayt and Al Thumama -- are in the final stages of construction, while the main works at the remaining two stadiums - Ras Abu Aboud and Lusail - will be complete by 2021.
The Qatar 2022 World Cup will be the shortest in FIFA history with the tournament lasting just 28 days.
The final is slated for December 18, which is the Qatar National Day.