Santosh Trophy Winners and Runners Up List From 1941 To 2019

Bengaluru, May 2: Santosh Trophy is an Indian domestic football competition contested by the regional state associations and government institutions under the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Santosh Trophy, the Hero Senior National Football Championship is held every year since it was founded in 1941. The tournament, however, was not held in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament features 37 teams that are divided into five zones - North, South, East, West and North East, who go through qualifiers to progress to the main round, which features group and knock-out rounds.
In the 73 editions held till 2019, West Bengal is the most successful side with 32 wins and 13 runners up finishes for a total of 45 final appearances. The next best side in Santosh Trophy is Punjab, who have made a total of 16 final appearances and won the title 8 times.
Kerala and Services are the next best teams with 6 title wins each, while Goa (5), Maharashtra (4), Karnataka (4), Railways (3) and Andra Pradesh (3) have also won the title multiple times. Delhi, Manipur and Mizoram have won the title once so far.
Also, in the 1982-83 edition, the trophy was shared by West Bengal and Goa after the match ended 0-0 in regulation time as well as extra time.
Here is a look at the Santosh TrophyWinners and Runners Up List from 1941:
|EDITION
|WINNERS
|FINAL RESULT
|RUNNERS UP
|1941–42
|Bengal
|5–1
|Delhi
|1944–45
|Delhi
|2–0
|Bengal
|1945–46
|Bengal
|2–0
|Bombay
|1946–47
|Mysore
|0–0 (2–1)
|West Bengal
|1947–48
|Bengal
|0–0 (1–0)
|Bombay
|1949–50
|Bengal
|5–0
|Hyderabad
|1950–51
|Bengal
|1–0
|Hyderabad
|1951–52
|Bengal
|1–0
|Bombay
|1952–53
|Mysore
|1–0
|Bengal
|1953–54
|Bengal
|0–0 (3–1)
|Mysore
|1954–55
|Bombay
|2–1
|Services
|1955–56
|Bengal
|1–0
|Mysore
|1956–57
|Hyderabad
|1–1 (4–1)
|Bombay
|1957–58
|Hyderabad
|3–1
|Bombay
|1958–59
|Bengal
|1–0
|Services
|1959–60
|Bengal
|3–1
|Bombay
|1960–61
|Services
|0–0 (1–0)
|Bengal
|1961–62
|Railways
|3–0
|Bombay
|1962–63
|Bengal
|2–0
|Mysore
|1963–64
|Maharashtra
|1–0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1964–65
|Railways
|2–1
|West Bengal
|1965–66
|Andhra Pradesh
|1–1 (1–0)
|West Bengal
|1966–67
|Railways
|0–0 (2–0)
|Services
|1967–68
|Mysore
|1–0
|West Bengal
|1968–69
|Mysore
|0–0 (1–0)
|West Bengal
|1969–70
|West Bengal
|6–1
|Services
|1970–71
|Punjab
|1–1 (3–1)
|Mysore
|1971–72
|West Bengal
|4–1
|Railways
|1972–73
|West Bengal
|4–1
|Tamil Nadu
|1973–74
|Kerala
|3–2
|Railways
|1974–75
|Punjab
|6–0
|West Bengal
|1975–76
|West Bengal
|0–0 (3–1)
|Karnataka
|1976–77
|West Bengal
|1–0
|Maharashtra
|1977–78
|West Bengal
|1–1 (3–1)
|Punjab
|1978–79
|West Bengal
|1–0
|Goa
|1979–80
|West Bengal
|1–0
|Punjab
|1980–81
|Punjab
|0–0 (2–0)
|Railways
|1981–82
|West Bengal
|2–0
|Railways
|1982–83
|West Bengal & Goa
|0-0
|Trophy Shared
|1983–84
|Goa
|1–0
|Punjab
|1984–85
|Punjab
|3–0
|Maharashtra
|1985–86
|Punjab
|0–0 (4–1 pen)
|West Bengal
|1986–87
|West Bengal
|2–1
|Railways
|1987–88
|Punjab
|0–0 (5–4 pen)
|Kerala
|1988–89
|West Bengal
|1–1 (4–3 pen)
|Kerala
|1989–90
|Goa
|2–0
|Kerala
|1990–91
|Maharashtra
|1–0
|Kerala
|1991–92
|Kerala
|3–0
|Goa
|1992–93
|Kerala
|2–0
|Maharashtra
|1993–94
|West Bengal
|2–2 (5–3 pen)
|Kerala
|1994–95
|West Bengal
|2–1
|Punjab
|1995–96
|West Bengal
|1–0
|Goa
|1996–97
|West Bengal
|1–0
|Goa
|1997–98
|West Bengal
|5–1
|Goa
|1998–99
|West Bengal
|1–0
|Goa
|1999–00
|Maharashtra
|3–2
|Kerala
|2001–02
|Kerala
|3–2
|Goa
|2002–03
|Manipur
|2–1
|Kerala
|2004–05
|Kerala
|3–2
|Punjab
|2005–06
|Goa
|3–1
|Maharashtra
|2006–07
|Punjab
|0–0 (5–3 pen)
|West Bengal
|2007–08
|Punjab
|1–0
|Services
|2008–09
|Goa
|0–0 (4–2 pen)
|West Bengal
|2009–10
|West Bengal
|2–1
|Punjab
|2010–11
|West Bengal
|2–1
|Manipur
|2011–12
|Services
|3–2
|Tamil Nadu
|2012–13
|Services
|0–0 (4–3 pen)
|Kerala
|2013–14
|Mizoram
|3–0
|Railways
|2014–15
|Services
|0–0 (5–4 pen)
|Punjab
|2015–16
|Services
|2–1
|Maharashtra
|2016–17
|West Bengal
|1–0
|Goa
|2017–18
|Kerala
|2–2 (4–2 pen)
|West Bengal
|2018–19
|Services
|1–0
|Punjab