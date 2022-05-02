Football
Santosh Trophy Winners and Runners Up List From 1941 To 2019

By
Kerala won the Santosh Trophy in 2017-18
Bengaluru, May 2: Santosh Trophy is an Indian domestic football competition contested by the regional state associations and government institutions under the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Santosh Trophy, the Hero Senior National Football Championship is held every year since it was founded in 1941. The tournament, however, was not held in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament features 37 teams that are divided into five zones - North, South, East, West and North East, who go through qualifiers to progress to the main round, which features group and knock-out rounds.

In the 73 editions held till 2019, West Bengal is the most successful side with 32 wins and 13 runners up finishes for a total of 45 final appearances. The next best side in Santosh Trophy is Punjab, who have made a total of 16 final appearances and won the title 8 times.

Kerala and Services are the next best teams with 6 title wins each, while Goa (5), Maharashtra (4), Karnataka (4), Railways (3) and Andra Pradesh (3) have also won the title multiple times. Delhi, Manipur and Mizoram have won the title once so far.

Also, in the 1982-83 edition, the trophy was shared by West Bengal and Goa after the match ended 0-0 in regulation time as well as extra time.

Here is a look at the Santosh TrophyWinners and Runners Up List from 1941:

EDITION WINNERS FINAL RESULT RUNNERS UP
1941–42 Bengal 5–1 Delhi
1944–45 Delhi 2–0 Bengal
1945–46 Bengal 2–0 Bombay
1946–47 Mysore 0–0 (2–1) West Bengal
1947–48 Bengal 0–0 (1–0) Bombay
1949–50 Bengal 5–0 Hyderabad
1950–51 Bengal 1–0 Hyderabad
1951–52 Bengal 1–0 Bombay
1952–53 Mysore 1–0 Bengal
1953–54 Bengal 0–0 (3–1) Mysore
1954–55 Bombay 2–1 Services
1955–56 Bengal 1–0 Mysore
1956–57 Hyderabad 1–1 (4–1) Bombay
1957–58 Hyderabad 3–1 Bombay
1958–59 Bengal 1–0 Services
1959–60 Bengal 3–1 Bombay
1960–61 Services 0–0 (1–0) Bengal
1961–62 Railways 3–0 Bombay
1962–63 Bengal 2–0 Mysore
1963–64 Maharashtra 1–0 Andhra Pradesh
1964–65 Railways 2–1 West Bengal
1965–66 Andhra Pradesh 1–1 (1–0) West Bengal
1966–67 Railways 0–0 (2–0) Services
1967–68 Mysore 1–0 West Bengal
1968–69 Mysore 0–0 (1–0) West Bengal
1969–70 West Bengal 6–1 Services
1970–71 Punjab 1–1 (3–1) Mysore
1971–72 West Bengal 4–1 Railways
1972–73 West Bengal 4–1 Tamil Nadu
1973–74 Kerala 3–2 Railways
1974–75 Punjab 6–0 West Bengal
1975–76 West Bengal 0–0 (3–1) Karnataka
1976–77 West Bengal 1–0 Maharashtra
1977–78 West Bengal 1–1 (3–1) Punjab
1978–79 West Bengal 1–0 Goa
1979–80 West Bengal 1–0 Punjab
1980–81 Punjab 0–0 (2–0) Railways
1981–82 West Bengal 2–0 Railways
1982–83 West Bengal & Goa 0-0 Trophy Shared
1983–84 Goa 1–0 Punjab
1984–85 Punjab 3–0 Maharashtra
1985–86 Punjab 0–0 (4–1 pen) West Bengal
1986–87 West Bengal 2–1 Railways
1987–88 Punjab 0–0 (5–4 pen) Kerala
1988–89 West Bengal 1–1 (4–3 pen) Kerala
1989–90 Goa 2–0 Kerala
1990–91 Maharashtra 1–0 Kerala
1991–92 Kerala 3–0 Goa
1992–93 Kerala 2–0 Maharashtra
1993–94 West Bengal 2–2 (5–3 pen) Kerala
1994–95 West Bengal 2–1 Punjab
1995–96 West Bengal 1–0 Goa
1996–97 West Bengal 1–0 Goa
1997–98 West Bengal 5–1 Goa
1998–99 West Bengal 1–0 Goa
1999–00 Maharashtra 3–2 Kerala
2001–02 Kerala 3–2 Goa
2002–03 Manipur 2–1 Kerala
2004–05 Kerala 3–2 Punjab
2005–06 Goa 3–1 Maharashtra
2006–07 Punjab 0–0 (5–3 pen) West Bengal
2007–08 Punjab 1–0 Services
2008–09 Goa 0–0 (4–2 pen) West Bengal
2009–10 West Bengal 2–1 Punjab
2010–11 West Bengal 2–1 Manipur
2011–12 Services 3–2 Tamil Nadu
2012–13 Services 0–0 (4–3 pen) Kerala
2013–14 Mizoram 3–0 Railways
2014–15 Services 0–0 (5–4 pen) Punjab
2015–16 Services 2–1 Maharashtra
2016–17 West Bengal 1–0 Goa
2017–18 Kerala 2–2 (4–2 pen) West Bengal
2018–19 Services 1–0 Punjab
Comments

MORE SANTOSH TROPHY NEWS

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2022
