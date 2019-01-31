Football

Sebastian Giovinco makes move to Al-Hilal

By Opta
Sebastian Giovinco

Riyadh, January 31: Sebastian Giovinco has made the move from Toronto to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, the MLS club confirmed on Wednesday (January 30).

Giovinco, 32, joined Toronto from Juventus in 2015 and starred for the club, scoring 83 goals and providing 64 assists in 142 games in all competitions.

The Italian led the club to the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup in 2017, while he was named the MLS MVP in 2015.

"I'd like to thank the fans and my team-mates for four special years playing for Toronto FC," Giovinco said in a statement.

"I'd also like to thank the club for helping me as I transition into the next phase of my career."

Toronto president Bill Manning paid tribute to Giovinco, labelling the forward the club's greatest ever player.

"This was an extremely emotional transaction for our club. We'd like to thank Seba for all he did for TFC during his time with the club," he said.

"He gave our fans many thrilling moments during his four years, especially during our championship season in 2017.

"He leaves Toronto as the greatest player in club history. We wish Seba and his family nothing but the best as he begins a new chapter."

Two-time defending league champions Al-Hilal are three points clear atop the table this season.

They are also in Group C in the AFC Champions League and will face Al-Duhail, Al-Ain and Esteghlal in a competition they last won in 2000.

IND 92/10 (30.5 vs NZL
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
