The best of La Liga on social media

Bengaluru, February 25: La Liga is now just as big off the pitch as it is on it, particularly on social media where Spanish clubs are particularly very active.
The week that went by saw new signings, tributes, debuts and heartwarming family adventures.
With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com, looks at best of La Liga on social media last week.
Emotional unveiling at Real
Real Madrid presented their star winter signing, the young Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus; although the transfer had been agreed sometime ago, the 18-year-old had not yet stepped foot on Spanish soil after an extended stint on international duty with the Brazilian national team. The midfielder broke down in tears at his presentation, paying tribute to his family.
🎥 @ReinierJesus_19 | BEHIND THE SCENES— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 18, 2020
⚽🤙 👀 Come behind the secenes of @ReinierJesus_19's presentation at the Bernabéu! #WelcomeReinier | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/NBCULk0NBE
Long-awaited presentation at Barcelona
Decimated by long-term injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, the reigning La Liga champions brought in an emergency 'out of window' replacement in the form of Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from CD Leganes. He was presented along with his shirt with the number 19 which has been worn by, among others in club, a certain Lionel Messi.
👋 Welcome to your new home 🏡— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2020
⚽ @MartinBraith pic.twitter.com/2lfcwJKEmW
Viral grandfather/grandson
A viral tweet took Spain by storm this week: football fan Juanjo posted a photo of the diagram he had drawn his grandfather with simple instructions on how to use the TV remote to watch football. La Liga's response also went viral: a similarly illustrated invitation for him and his grandfather to travel to San Mames in Bilbao to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid.
¡Hola, tenemos una idea! 🤔💡⚽— LaLiga (@LaLiga) February 20, 2020
Hemos hecho esto para que vayas a San Mamés con tu abuelo, y nosotros también estamos orgullosos del resultado.
👇 Sigue las instrucciones 👇 https://t.co/RCuQhIdZp7 pic.twitter.com/lPrp8eOf0A
Debut with a difference
Debuts at Athletic Club are few and far between, given their restrictive recruitment policy, but we were treated to one this week in the form of Unai Vencedor. The club posted a spinetingling first-person video of how Unai prepared all day for his big moment, which you won't want to miss.
💭 @unaai_06 had the dream of debuting with #AthleticClub in @LaLigaEN and he fulfilled it on Sunday 💪— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) February 18, 2020
📽 That's the way he spent his afternoon in San Mamés 👇 pic.twitter.com/QGBme3VMyQ