Zero 4s, Five 6s: Trivandrum Royals create unique T20 Record in KCL 2025 match, become first team to....

Who is Victor Ozhianvuna? Arsenal set to sign break Transfer Record again after Eberechi Eze deal

Akhil Scaria: The Multifaceted Kerala Globstar to Keep an Eye On

Rangers Held To Third Straight Draw By St. Mirren As Pressure Mounts On Russell Martin

Football Where to Fulham vs Man United Premier League match in India, UK, USA and other Countries? Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast details By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 20:20 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Fulham and Manchester United are up for a crunch Premier League encounter on Sunday (August 24) at the Craven Cottage.

Fulham will play their first home game of the season. The Cottagers started their campaign with a draw against Brighton in the opening weekend. On the other hand, the Red Devils will be hoping for their first points on board after defeat against Arsenal in the first match.

Fulham's Antonee Robinson is doubtful after recovering from minor knee surgery and could be in contention, while Ryan Sessegnon is also doubtful due to a knock sustained in a pre-season friendly. Both players' availability will be decided close to match time. No confirmed injuries are currently reported as out for Fulham.

Manchester United see the return of goalkeeper Andre Onana from a pre-season injury, though his starting spot is not confirmed. Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Noussair Mazraoui (thigh) remain injured and unavailable. Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund is omitted from the squad amid transfer speculation. United are likely to start with Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw in defense, and new signings like Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are expected to feature

Fulham vs Man United Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Jio Hotstar from 9:00 pm IST in India.

UK

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and live-streamed on Sky Go from 4:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom.

USA

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast on USA Network and Telemundo, and live-streamed on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream from 11:30 am ET in the United States.

Australia

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast and live-streamed on Optus Sport from 1:30 am AEST on Monday, August 25, 2025, in Australia.

Nigeria

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast on SuperSport network and live-streamed on DStv Now from 4:30 pm WAT in Nigeria.

Saudi Arabia

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast on beIN Sports HD 1 and beIN Sports English, and live-streamed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD from 6:30 pm AST in Saudi Arabia.

Brazil

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast on ESPN and live-streamed on Disney+ from 12:30 pm BRT in Brazil.

Spain

The Fulham vs Man United Premier League match will be telecast on Movistar+ and DAZN 1, and live-streamed on DAZN Spain from 5:30 pm CEST in Spain.