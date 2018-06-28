Why Germany crashed out of FIFA WC 2018: Here's 5 reasons

Bengaluru, June 28: Germany, the 2014 FIFA World Cup champions, crashed out in the group stage in Russia after suffering a shock 0-2 defeat against unfancied South Korea on Wednesday night (June 27).
After missing the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930 held in Uruguay, Germany have been a constant in football's showpiece event. In the 1938 edition played in France, Germany qualified directly into the pre-quarterfinals but a 4-2 defeat against Switzerland saw them crashing out of the tournament.
Since then for the next 80 years, Germany never failed to progress from the first round in a World Cup. But that proud record was dented when Joachim Loew's side exited in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
MyKhel traces the reasons why Germany, one of the most successful footballing nations, could not crack the champions curse. Germany was the fourth champion side that was ousted in the group stage of the last five World Cups - France, Spain and Italy giving them company in Club Agony.
1 An edgeless strike force
On paper, Germany had two of the finest strikers in contemporary football - Thomas Muller and the talented Timo Werner. Muller had won the Golden Boot in Brazil but he was a mere shadow of the predator that he was four years ago. Werner and Marco Reus showed glimpses but in a stage like World Cup what Germany needed from them was pure fire and it was not there.
#KOR #KOR #KOR— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018
When Son Heungmin capped off a famous win for Korea Republic against reigning #WorldCup champions Germany!
👀 TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcye6wm
📺 Highlights 👉 https://t.co/LOdKDXkdnV pic.twitter.com/l0jUevqIZx
2 Midfield collapse
Again on paper, Germany had a wonderful group - Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira. They were in the heart of Germany in Brazil but in Russia they looked jaded and bereft of motivation. It was a sad sight to see them losing midfield battles to teams like Mexico and South Korea. Kroos had just one moment when he curled in that kick to lift Germany to a win over Sweden but other than that he was a just a shadowy presence. It showed how much Germany missed a player like Bastian Schweinsteiger - monster of a play-maker and a creative force.
3 Chop and change
Germany coach Loew appeared to be confused between the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-3-3 formations. The result: constant change in his side. Ozil and Khedira were dropped for the Sweden match after a pitiful first game against Mexico and they could not produce anything against South Korea. Similarly, Muller did not start against Korea and when he came off the bench the forward looked absolutely knackered.
Match #43 | #KOR 2-0 #GER #KORGER pic.twitter.com/qAHXlLpEgN— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018
4 Loew's misplaced loyalty
It is not that this Germany side lacked some young legs. They had some of the most brilliant young footballers in Europe like Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Suele and Sebastian Rudy but Loew kept his trust on the old guard. The youngsters were given a chance only when the seniors were tired or towards the business end of a match.
5 The In'Sane' move
Leroy Sane had a glittering season for Premier League champions Manchester City and had bagged the PL's Best Young Player award. But Loew thought he was not ready to play for Germany and did not include in the final squad. This is not to say that one man could have changed the destiny of Germany but Loew even did not take that possibility.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends