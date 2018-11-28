English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hockey WC 2018: India vs South Africa, Live Update: India eye winning start

Live Blog
By

India vs South Africa match should give some thrilling moments
India vs South Africa match should give some thrilling moments

Bhubaneswar, November 28: India will seek to end a four-decade long drought and capture the title during the Hockey World Cup 2018 starting here from Wednesday (November 28). India's first opponent will be unfancied South Africa and the hosts will be expecting to make a quick work of them before more challenging assignments against Canada and Belgium. Though India vs South Africa can offer some exciting moments.

India did not have a great year missing out on defending their gold at the Asian Games and since they have changed the coach and rung in some changes in the team. So, here's MyKhel Live Blog of India vs South Africa, the hosts' tournament opener.

07:14 pm

GOAL 1: India converts a PC in the 6th minute. Mandeep Singh sounded the board.

07:11 pm

Akashdeep and Manpreet almost got India in front there but for bit of modest finishing

07:05 pm

India are on the move in the first few seconds - quick and attacking

06:58 pm

Anthems are being played. Match is a few seconds away. Brace up people

06:32 pm

Belgium vs Canada match in 4th quarter and the scoreline is 2-1 in favour of Belgium.

05:59 pm

Canada and Belgium are locked in a battle of Group C and at HT Belgium, the No 3 side in the world, are leading 2-0. India's match is still an hour away. 7 pm and it will be live on Star Sports Networks

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue