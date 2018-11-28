Hockey WC 2018: India vs South Africa, Live Update: India eye winning start

Bhubaneswar, November 28: India will seek to end a four-decade long drought and capture the title during the Hockey World Cup 2018 starting here from Wednesday (November 28). India's first opponent will be unfancied South Africa and the hosts will be expecting to make a quick work of them before more challenging assignments against Canada and Belgium. Though India vs South Africa can offer some exciting moments.

India did not have a great year missing out on defending their gold at the Asian Games and since they have changed the coach and rung in some changes in the team. So, here's MyKhel Live Blog of India vs South Africa, the hosts' tournament opener.

GOAL 1: India converts a PC in the 6th minute. Mandeep Singh sounded the board. Akashdeep and Manpreet almost got India in front there but for bit of modest finishing India are on the move in the first few seconds - quick and attacking Anthems are being played. Match is a few seconds away. Brace up people Belgium vs Canada match in 4th quarter and the scoreline is 2-1 in favour of Belgium. Canada and Belgium are locked in a battle of Group C and at HT Belgium, the No 3 side in the world, are leading 2-0. India's match is still an hour away. 7 pm and it will be live on Star Sports Networks