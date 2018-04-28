Hockey: Coach Sjoerd Marijne likely to be sacked for unimpressive show: Reports

Sources told MyKhel that Hockey India is unhappy with the performance of the Indian Men's Hockey team under the Dutch coach's watch. India performed terribly in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 and their performance in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast was disappointing as the Men In Blue failed to get the podium finish.

Sreejesh to captain side till the end of 2018

The Indian Team, which is ranked sixth in the FIH rankings, finished fourth at Gold Coast as it lost the bronze medal game against England - whom they defeated in the league stages.

Reports also claimed that the players are also not happy with the coach as it was for the first time in 12 years when the men's hockey team returned medal-less from the Commonwealth Games.

Reports claim that the federation is going to hold a high-powered meeting in New Delhi on Saturday (April 28) where it is likely to have serious discussions on continuing with Marijne.

Hockey India chief Narinder Batra was apparently unhappy with the way team performed under Marijne in Gold Coast as Team India were billed as the gold medal contenders. The federation bosses had met several senior players a couple of days back and sought their views on the team's performance in Gold Coast.

On Tuesday, Batra, the Indian Olympic Association and FIH president met senior players including skipper Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil, Rupinderpal Singh, Kothajit Singh, Chinglensana and Harmanpreet Singh in the capital to take stock of the situation. It is being learnt that the players told him that they weren't pleased with the way Marijne was handling things.

Therefore on Friday (April 27), Hockey India stunned all with its decision to hand over the reigns of the men's team to senior goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. The federation had further cleared that Sreejesh will be leading the team until the end of the year. This means that the senior custodian will be leading the Indian side in the upcoming Champions Trophy, Asian Games and all important Hockey World Cup, which will be held in India.