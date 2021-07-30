Tokyo 2020: Indian men's hockey team thrash Japan to finish pool campaign in style

Bengaluru, July 30: The Indian men's hockey team ended their Pool A engagements of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games with a resounding 5-3 win over hosts Japan.
India had already assured of a quarterfinal berth after their win over Argentina in the penultimate Pool A tie.
In a high-scoring match at the Oi Hockey Stadium, India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th) and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) to register their third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium.
#TeamIndia finish the pool stage with another thumping win over Japan.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 30, 2021
India, how's the josh? 🇮🇳#JPNvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/WWzAYgzwNY
By virtue of this win, India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five Games.
The Kookaburras ended their pool engagements on top with four wins and a draw.
India started their Tokyo 2020 campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win against New Zealand.
That was followed by India's lone defeat -- a 1-7 drubbing -- at the hands of Australia.
However, the Manpreet Singh-led squad bounced back quickly to notch back-to-back wins against Spain (3-0) and Argentina (3-1) which ensured them a round-of-eight berth.
