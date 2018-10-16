Kabaddi coach accused of molestation commits suicide

"Rudrappa V Hosamani, a senior coach at SAI in Bengaluru, committed suicide by hanging himself in the hotel room in Harihara on Monday. He was accused of molestation," said Davanagere Superintendent of Police R Chetan.

Hosamani checked into the hotel on October 13 and did not step out of his room for a long time, following which the staff alerted the police. The Police said they broke open the door and found him hanging. The alleged incident of molestation took place in the girls' dressing room of the SAI centre on October 9. SAI authorities were informed after the victim told her parents about it.

Subsequently, an internal probe was conducted and Hosamani was placed under suspension, police said, adding a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him based on their complaint. Hosamani's father has also lodged a complaint.

Hosamani left behind a note addressed to his wife Devika and son Rakesh. "He apologised to them for what he did. He said he was helpless. He asked his son to look after Devika and to donate his body," police said. "The suicide note said: Ammanannu channagi nodiko. nannage tumba novagide, aada karana...kshamisi bidi (look after your mother well, I am hurt, that is the reason. Forgive me."

Hosamani's body was handed over to his relatives following a postmortem conducted at Harihar Government Hospital, the police said.