AC Milan Achieves First Victory Of The Season Against Lecce With Goals From Loftus-Cheek And Pulisic

PKL 2025 Points Table on August 30- After Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Know Standing of All Teams By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 7:00 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025 Points Table on August 30: The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 kicked off in Vizag with back-to-back thrillers as fans witnessed a nail-biting opener and a historic tie-breaker on the very first night of the season. After two dramatic matches, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan emerged as early pace-setters in the standings.

The season opener saw Tamil Thalaivas edge past Telugu Titans 38-35 in a high-scoring contest at the Vishwanadh Sports Club. Arjun Deshwal picked up right where he left off last year, delivering the first Super 10 of the campaign, while captain Pawan Sehrawat chipped in with nine points. For the Titans, Bharat Hooda was the standout, not only registering his 600th raid in PKL but also completing a Super 10 in the second half.

Despite the hosts inflicting the first All Out of the season and briefly taking control, the Thalaivas staged a spirited comeback in the final minutes. With Deshwal and Sehrawat combining effectively, and a late Super Raid sealing the deal, Tamil Thalaivas walked away with two valuable points.

The second clash of the evening between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls made PKL history. For the first time ever, a league-stage game ended in a tie-breaker after both sides were locked at 32-32 in regulation time. Puneri Paltan eventually triumphed 6-4 in the shootout.

Aditya Shinde (9 points) and Gaurav Khatri (High Five) powered Paltan, while Akash Shinde's Super 10 kept Bengaluru in the fight. Both defenses shone, with Ankush Rathee and Sanjay impressive for the Bulls. After a fiercely contested 40 minutes, the tie-breaker saw Aslam Inamdar's crucial raid and Dheeraj's defensive effort secure Puneri Paltan's win.

PKL 2025 Points Table (as of August 30)

Rank Team Points Point Difference (PD) 1 Tamil Thalaivas 2 +3 2 Puneri Paltan 2 0 3 Bengal Warriors 0 0 4 Dabang Delhi 0 0 5 Gujarat Giants 0 0 6 Haryana Steelers 0 0 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 8 Patna Pirates 0 0 9 U Mumba 0 0 10 UP Yoddhas 0 0 11 Bengaluru Bulls 0 0 12 Telugu Titans 0 -3

The opening night has already set the tone for a thrilling season, with close contests and history-making moments to begin PKL 2025. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 action on Saturday, August 30, will feature two exciting clashes. The first match will see Telugu Titans taking on UP Yoddhas at 8:00 PM, followed by U Mumba facing Gujarat Giants at 9:00 PM.