PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players on Day Two

Bengaluru, August 30: The day two of the PKL auction 2021 witnessed 12 franchise splash the cash for top quality players from overseas and domestic players.
After only four players were drafted during day one of the three-day auction on Sunday (August 29), 42 foreign players went under the hammer on Monday (August 30) with 22 players being sold. But, the franchises broke the bank in the evening session with Pardeep Narwal fetching the biggest price.
While UP Yoddha bought record-breaker Pardeep for a whopping 1.65 Crores, which was the highest price paid for a player in PKL auction history, Telugu Titans used the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to re-sign Siddharth Desai for 1.30 Crores.
PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft
The other top buys were Manjeet, Sachin, Rohit Gulia and Chandan Ranjit who fetched a value of 80 Lakhs or more as all the 19 players were sold in the Category A Domestic players round of the PKL auction.
In Category B, only the all rounder went under the hammer and out of the four player only two were sold, while the other two remained unsold.
Unsold Players List
Ran Singh - All Rounder - Category B
Manjeet Chillar - All Rounder - Category B
Here we take a look at the full list of players sold in Domestic Players auction on August 30:
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CATEGORY
|BASE PRICE
|FRANCHISE
|
SOLD PRICE
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|All Rounder
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|55 Lakhs (FBM)
|Rohit Gulia
|All Rounder
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Haryana Steelers
|83 Lakhs
|Ravinder Pahal
|Defender
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Gujarat Giants
|74 Lakhs
|Vishal Bharadwaj
|Defender
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Telugu Titans
|60 Lakhs
|Baldev Singh
|Defender
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Puneri Paltan
|60 Lakhs
|Surender Singh
|Defender
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Telugu Titans
|55 Lakhs
|Sandeep Dhull
|Defender
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|55 Lakhs (FBM)
|Surjeet Singh
|Defender
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Tamil Thalaivas
|75 Lakhs
|Mahender Singh
|Defender
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Bengaluru Bulls
|50 Lakhs (FBM)
|K Prapanjan
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Tamil Thalaivas
|71 Lakhs
|Siddharth Desai
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Telugu Titans
|1.3 Crores
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Puneri Paltan
|40 Lakhs
|Pardeep Narwal
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|UP Yoddha
|1.65 Crores
|Manjeet
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Tamil Thalaivas
|92 Lakhs
|Rohit Kumar
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Telugu Titans
|36 Lakhs
|Chandan Ranjit
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Bengaluru Bulls
|80 Lakhs
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Patna Pirates
|55 Lakhs
|Sachin
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|Patna Pirates
|84 Lakhs
|Shrikant Jadhav
|Raider
|A
|30 Lakhs
|UP Yoddha
|72 Lakhs (FBM)
|Vikas Jaglan
|All rounder
|B
|20 Lakhs
|Haryana Steelers
|20 Lakhs
|Sandeep Narwal
|All rounder
|B
|20 Lakhs
|Dabang Delhi
|60 Lakhs
