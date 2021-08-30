English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players on Day Two

By
Siddharth Desai and Pardeep Narwal fetched the biggest price in domestic Category A PKL auction 2021
Siddharth Desai and Pardeep Narwal fetched the biggest price in domestic Category A PKL auction 2021

Bengaluru, August 30: The day two of the PKL auction 2021 witnessed 12 franchise splash the cash for top quality players from overseas and domestic players.

After only four players were drafted during day one of the three-day auction on Sunday (August 29), 42 foreign players went under the hammer on Monday (August 30) with 22 players being sold. But, the franchises broke the bank in the evening session with Pardeep Narwal fetching the biggest price.

While UP Yoddha bought record-breaker Pardeep for a whopping 1.65 Crores, which was the highest price paid for a player in PKL auction history, Telugu Titans used the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to re-sign Siddharth Desai for 1.30 Crores.

PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players DraftPKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft

The other top buys were Manjeet, Sachin, Rohit Gulia and Chandan Ranjit who fetched a value of 80 Lakhs or more as all the 19 players were sold in the Category A Domestic players round of the PKL auction.

In Category B, only the all rounder went under the hammer and out of the four player only two were sold, while the other two remained unsold.

Unsold Players List

Ran Singh - All Rounder - Category B

Manjeet Chillar - All Rounder - Category B

Here we take a look at the full list of players sold in Domestic Players auction on August 30:

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BASE PRICE FRANCHISE

SOLD PRICE
Deepak Niwas Hooda All Rounder A 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 55 Lakhs (FBM)
Rohit Gulia All Rounder A 30 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 83 Lakhs
Ravinder Pahal Defender A 30 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 74 Lakhs
Vishal Bharadwaj Defender A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 60 Lakhs
Baldev Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 60 Lakhs
Surender Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 55 Lakhs
Sandeep Dhull Defender A 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 55 Lakhs (FBM)
Surjeet Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 75 Lakhs
Mahender Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 50 Lakhs (FBM)
K Prapanjan Raider A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 71 Lakhs
Siddharth Desai Raider A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 1.3 Crores
Rahul Chaudhari Raider A 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 40 Lakhs
Pardeep Narwal Raider A 30 Lakhs UP Yoddha 1.65 Crores
Manjeet Raider A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 92 Lakhs
Rohit Kumar Raider A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 36 Lakhs
Chandan Ranjit Raider A 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 80 Lakhs
Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider A 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates 55 Lakhs
Sachin Raider A 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates 84 Lakhs
Shrikant Jadhav Raider A 30 Lakhs UP Yoddha 72 Lakhs (FBM)
Vikas Jaglan All rounder B 20 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 20 Lakhs
Sandeep Narwal All rounder B 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 60 Lakhs
Comments

MORE PKL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 21:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments