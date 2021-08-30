PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players on Day Two

After only four players were drafted during day one of the three-day auction on Sunday (August 29), 42 foreign players went under the hammer on Monday (August 30) with 22 players being sold. But, the franchises broke the bank in the evening session with Pardeep Narwal fetching the biggest price.

While UP Yoddha bought record-breaker Pardeep for a whopping 1.65 Crores, which was the highest price paid for a player in PKL auction history, Telugu Titans used the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to re-sign Siddharth Desai for 1.30 Crores.

The other top buys were Manjeet, Sachin, Rohit Gulia and Chandan Ranjit who fetched a value of 80 Lakhs or more as all the 19 players were sold in the Category A Domestic players round of the PKL auction.

In Category B, only the all rounder went under the hammer and out of the four player only two were sold, while the other two remained unsold.

Unsold Players List

Ran Singh - All Rounder - Category B

Manjeet Chillar - All Rounder - Category B

Here we take a look at the full list of players sold in Domestic Players auction on August 30:

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BASE PRICE FRANCHISE SOLD PRICE Deepak Niwas Hooda All Rounder A 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 55 Lakhs (FBM) Rohit Gulia All Rounder A 30 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 83 Lakhs Ravinder Pahal Defender A 30 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 74 Lakhs Vishal Bharadwaj Defender A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 60 Lakhs Baldev Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 60 Lakhs Surender Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 55 Lakhs Sandeep Dhull Defender A 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 55 Lakhs (FBM) Surjeet Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 75 Lakhs Mahender Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 50 Lakhs (FBM) K Prapanjan Raider A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 71 Lakhs Siddharth Desai Raider A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 1.3 Crores Rahul Chaudhari Raider A 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 40 Lakhs Pardeep Narwal Raider A 30 Lakhs UP Yoddha 1.65 Crores Manjeet Raider A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 92 Lakhs Rohit Kumar Raider A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 36 Lakhs Chandan Ranjit Raider A 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 80 Lakhs Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider A 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates 55 Lakhs Sachin Raider A 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates 84 Lakhs Shrikant Jadhav Raider A 30 Lakhs UP Yoddha 72 Lakhs (FBM) Vikas Jaglan All rounder B 20 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 20 Lakhs Sandeep Narwal All rounder B 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 60 Lakhs