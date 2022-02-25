PKL Top Defender: Most tackle points from season 1 to season 8 and top 10 defenders of all-time

Manjeet Chhillar and Fazel Atrachali have earned the crown of top defender of the PKL season twice in their career, while the likes of Surender Nada, Ravinder Pahal, Nitesh Kumar and Mohammadreza Shadloui also make up the list for the seasons so far.

Although raiders dominate the points scored during the games, defenders play a role in deciding the game and also deciding the tournament. However, like the top raider of the season has helped their team clinch the title only three times, top defender also helped the team lift the title only one time.

The Iranian Fazel Atrachali has been the only defender to have finished the season as top defender as well as part of the title winning team.

Here we take a look at the top defender of every PKL season and defenders with most tackle points of all-time in Pro Kabaddi:

Season 1: Manjeet Chhillar (Bengaluru Bulls) The Indian defender scored a total of 51 tackle points from 16 matches in the inaugural season, in which Bengaluru Bulls finished fourth. Despite his defensive efforts Bengaluru could only manage a fourth place finish after losing the third place play-off against Patna Pirates. Season 2: Ravinder Pahal (Dabang Delhi K.C.) The Hawk Ravinder Pahal finished the second season of PKL as the top defender with 60 tackle points including 7 super tackles, in 14 matches, but his Dabang Delhi side finished in the seventh position, one place above the bottom-placed side despite the top raider also being from the Delhi franchise. Season 3: Manjeet Chhillar (Puneri Paltan) Manjeet claimed the title of top defender for the second time in three seasons by finishing with a total tackle points of 61, including 5 Super Tackles, in 15 matches and in the process helped Puneri Paltan clinch the third spot in season 3 after beating Bengal Warriors in the third place play-off. Season 4: Fazel Atrachali (Patna Pirates) The Sultan Fazel Atrachali of Iran helped Patna Pirates clinch their second successive PKL title by finishing season 4 as the best defender with a total of 52 tackle points including 7 super tackles in 16 matches. This was the first time the top defender of season finished as a title winner. Season 5: Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers) The senior India left corner claimed the title of best defender in season 5 with 80 tackle points from 21 matches that saw him score 9 High 5s, but his Haryana Steelers side were knocked out in the Eliminator round by eventual champions Patna Pirates. Season 6: Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha) Nitesh Kumar scored a century of tackle points to finish the sixth season as the best defender with 100 tackle points in 25 matches helping UP Yoddha reach the qualifier round. Season 7: Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) The Iranian left corner finished a second season as the top defender with 82 tackle points in 24 matches, but his U Mumba side were eliminated in the semifinal by eventual champions. Season 8: Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna Pirates) Following in the footsteps of his senior compatriot, Iran's Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui added some swag to his game and finished top of the defenders chart with 89 tackle points in 24 matches. But the Iranian failed to guide Pirates to their fourth title. Most Tackle Points (All-time) Manjeet Chillar - 391 tackle points in 132 matches Fazel Atrachali - 368 tackle points in 125 matches Sandeep Narwal - 348 tackle points in 149 matches Ravinder Pahal - 338 tackle points in 120 matches Surjeet Singh - 331 tackle points in 114 matches Girish Maruti Ernak - 308 tackle points in 125 matches Nitesh Kumar - 279 tackle points in 91 matches Mohit Chillar - 277 tackle points in 109 matches Ran Singh - 269 tackle points in 134 matches Surender Nada - 267 tackle points in 92 matches